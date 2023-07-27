CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson said Thursday that six to eight of his players were approached by other schools and enticed to transfer this offseason, as tampering in era of name, image and likeness deals continues to be a growing problem for college football.

But Clawson, the former Richmond coach who has led the Demon Deacons to seven straight bowl appearances, wasn’t angry or fiery as he spoke. He was matter of fact, resigned to the new reality of the sport.

“To me, it’s not a concern. It’s just college football in 2023,” Clawson said. “You just assume it’s happening. You know it’s going on.”

Clawson said the offers ranged in value from $150,000 to “close to $500,000,” and that one school reached out to three Wake players. None of the players were in the NCAA transfer portal at the time. Clawson said none of the programs that tried to poach his players were from ACC schools.

“I give our players credit. They let us know after the fact,” said Clawson, who coached Richmond from 2004-2007, during ACC media days. “None of them came to me and said, ‘Coach, I have this offer to go here. What can the collective do?’ They didn’t do that. They all chose to stay.”

Earlier in the week, ACC commissioner Jim Phillips said tampering is one of the issues the league’s coaches talk to him about the most frequently and the most passionately.

“The coaches are howling about that across the country, certainly in our league, that there is tampering going on,” Phillips said.

Phillips said a solution to that problem starts with national NIL guidelines, instead of the myriad policies from state to state some of which actually limit the NCAA’s ability to police the NIL landscape.

Clawson, who has been at Wake Forest since 2014, agreed.

“There’s no enforcement. There’s no regulation right now,” Clawson said. “I’ve said this many times. I wish they’d just eliminate the rules, because right now the rules only penalize the people who follow them.”

Wake Forest players in attendance in Charlotte this week echoed their coach’s opinion on the matter.

“You hear guys talking about people texting them or whatever,” said linebacker Chase Jones, who declined to say whether or not he had been approached. “Wake’s done a really good job transitioning and competing in the new college football. … It’s definitely frustrations that people aren’t following the rules, doing the right thing. But we can’t control that. All we can control is what we do.”