Walker, JMU defense help spark Dukes in 40-13 win over Texas State

HARRISONBURG — The James Madison coaching staff has long held confidence in Jailin Walker’s ability.

The Dukes anointed Walker their new starter at WILL linebacker way back in the spring. Walker, a former Varina standout, was designated to replace All-American Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey at that spot, after Tucker-Dorsey’s May transfer to Texas.

That same month, JMU coach Curt Cignetti tweeted a photo of Walker captioned, “Sometimes greatness lies in waiting for opportunity to present itself!”

And now, the potential the Dukes saw in Walker is panning out.

The sophomore has been one of the most impactful pieces on a JMU defense that’s been stout to start the season. That continued Saturday against visiting Texas State.

Walker nabbed a second interception in as many weeks, and returned it for a touchdown. The play helped JMU begin to pull away in the second quarter of an eventual 40-13 win on what was a rainy and windy afternoon at Bridgeforth Stadium for the program’s first-ever Sun Belt home game.

JMU, in its first season at the FBS level, is now 4-0 overall and 2-0 in Sun Belt play. Saturday was the Sun Belt league opener for Texas State (2-3, 0-1).

The Dukes’ defense — which entered Saturday third in the nation in surrendering just 208 total yards per game — had a dominant first half in particular. The unit forced five punts and grabbed two interceptions before halftime.

The first interception came when safety Sam Kidd laid a hit on Texas State wide receiver Javen Banks to knock the ball out, and into the hands of linebacker Taurus Jones, late in the first quarter.

And Walker’s pick came in a key spot, one play after JMU running back Latrele Palmer fumbled a ball recovered by the Bobcats at their own 16 yard line. A subsequent pass attempt by Texas State quarterback Layne Hatcher was tipped at the line of scrimmage and barrelled Walker’s way.

Walker then scampered to the end zone, lowering his shoulder to power through a tackle attempt along the way. That pushed JMU’s lead to 19-0 with 2:34 to play in the first half.

JMU fumbled on three occasions in the wet conditions Saturday. The first, by running back Kaelon Black, rolled out of bounds. Walker helped make up for the second with his pick-6. And the defense stepped up again after the third — surrendered by running back Sammy Malignaggi at the Texas State 33 — by forcing a Bobcats three-and-out.

The lone Bobcats scores were via a 17-yard pass from Hatcher to Charles Brown with 8:15 to play in the third quarter, which made it 26-7, and a 5-yard run by Jahmyl Jeter as time expired.

JMU touchdowns Saturday came from quarterback Todd Centeio, on a 2-yard first-quarter run, and Palmer — on a 1-yard third-quarter run, a 4-yard fourth-quarter run and a 1-yard fourth-quarter run. Camden Wise kicked a 27-yard field goal in the second quarter as well.

Centeio finished 15 of 25 for 257 yards passing and an interception. He also ran for 52 yards and a touchd. He was banged up near the end of the scoring drive that yielded Palmer’s touchdown, exiting for backup Billy Atkins. But Centeio, after being evaluated on the sideline, returned for the Dukes’ next series.

Palmer had 106 yards rushing on 27 carries. His three scores were a career high.

Jones finished with seven tackles, rover Chris Chukwuneke had six and Walker had four.

And it was Walker who had the highlight of the day, continuing to add to a breakout season — one the Dukes saw coming.