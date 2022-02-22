Want a read on Jerome Kersey, 'The Cobra' from Clarksville and Longwood?

A clothes hamper was pushed to the corner of the room and it became a basketball basket, with rolled-up socks as balls. This is how Jerome Kersey, then 4 or 5, began playing hoops.

Kersey, a Clarksville native who starred at Longwood, went on to play 17 years in the NBA (1984-2001). But there was no indication that was on the horizon during his early years of organized competition, or even as a freshman and sophomore at Bluestone High School.

Kersey, 5-foot-9 as a freshman, stretched out to 6-4 by his senior year, and he wasn’t done growing. Kersey became a star at Bluestone and then one of the nation’s finest players at Longwood. That journey is the early theme of “Jerome Kersey: Overcoming the Odds,” a book released in 2021.

Kersey, raised by his maternal grandparents in Clarksville, was known for his upbeat disposition and work ethic. As a 6-7 forward, he spent 11 of his 17 NBA seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers.

The book is written by Kerry Eggers, a journalist and author who worked in sports departments of Portland newspapers for 45 years. Contributing was Hoke Currie, a former sports information director at Longwood. Currie began writing a book about Kersey in 1998, but it was not completed, and some information Currie supplied was transferred.

Eggers spent four days in Virginia for research and interviews. He produced a book that is less a homage to a former NBA star than a description of how a late-bloomer from rural Virginia arrived in the NBA, stuck for such a long career, and the impact he made on and off the court.

Kersey’s college basketball options were limited. Longwood, a Division II independent at the time, was about an hour away from Clarksville, and Kersey was friends with Doug Toombs, a year ahead of Kersey at Bluestone and a baseball standout at Longwood.

Longwood coach Ron Bash closed the deal after Kersey also considered Winston-Salem State. Longwood was the only school that offered Kersey a full scholarship.

Kersey matured physically, reaching 6-7 and filling out, on the way to becoming “The Cobra,” a strong and energy-filled forward who struck quickly. He caught the eyes of NBA scouts at the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament, a postseason showcase for seniors with professional aspirations.

Kersey developed an off-the-bench role in Portland, and then became a starter. Eggers makes the case that Kersey, a second-round pick of Portland in 1984, was greatly underappreciated as a pro.

In 2015, Kersey was working as the Blazers’ director of player programs and alumni. He had undergone surgery for a meniscus tear in his left knee, which was giving Kersey trouble when he played golf.

The recovery seemed to be normal in the days following surgery. Then Kersey began experiencing tightness and pain in his leg. One evening, he was having trouble breathing. An ambulance was called. Kersey, at 52, died after a blood clot in his leg traveled to his lung.

Kersey was a member of the inaugural Longwood Athletics Hall of Fame in 2005. His jersey number 54 is retired in Willett Hall, home of Lancers basketball. Kersey in 2008 was inducted to the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame and the Portland Sports Hall of Fame.

He returned to Longwood as commencement speaker for the graduating class of 2009.