Want to watch No. 1 R-MC from courtside seat? If you’re a Yellow Jacket, give up a layup.

Want to watch a Randolph-Macon game from a courtside seat? If you’re a Yellow Jacket, give up a layup.

That dereliction of defensive duty will bring about bench time more rapidly than any other on-court transgression, according to David Funderburg, R-MC’s 6-foot-7 senior forward.

“This program is built on defense, on not trading (baskets), and on not just being a one-way guy but being a two-way guy,” said Funderburg, a resident of Greensboro, N.C.

That nonnegotiable tenet of R-MC hoops is embraced by different players at different times in their careers, said Funderburg, “but the fact of the matter is that to get it done, to be great and not just good at this sport, you have to be able to defend.”

Randolph-Macon gave up 59 points in the ODAC championship game Sunday, right on time for these Yellow Jackets, who allowed an average of 59 points through 28 games (27-1) this season.

The 74-59 win over Virginia Wesleyan in the ODAC title game at the Salem Civic Center delivered to R-MC its third consecutive league championship and extended the program’s unwavering commitment to premier defense. In three ODAC tournament games, the Yellow Jackets allowed 56, 58 and 59 points.

The R-MC vise began tightening before that consistent tournament showing. In the Yellow Jackets' previous seven February dates, they allowed 56.6 points per game.

With that season-long 59-point defensive average, R-MC ranks second among Division III teams, and this is not a new development in the Ashland-based program. Seeds were sown long before Josh Merkel got the R-MC coaching job seven years ago.

He credited his two predecessors, Nathan Davis (now at Bucknell) and Mike Rhoades (now at VCU) for a deep defensive foundation.

“It’s just a great way to build a championship team is to start with defense, and then recruiting can help the offense a great deal,” said Merkel, whose team is ranked No. 1 in the D3hoops.com poll.

The Yellow Jackets begin their national championship quest Friday night at 7 p.m. at R-MC's Crenshaw Gym, where the visitor will be Mitchell College (17-10), champion of the New England College Conference. In the opening DIII tournament matchup at R-MC Friday at 4:30 p.m., DeSales (22-5), coached by former William & Mary guard Scott Coval (Class of 1986), faces Babson (18-7).

Winners meet Saturday at 7 p.m., for the right to advance in the 64-team field. The Yellow Jackets are making their 27th NCAA tournament appearance.

This will be the first time in three years for a complete Division III tournament. R-MC rolled through two NCAA tournament games in 2020 and was 28-2 before the pandemic shut down college sports. There was no DIII tournament last year, when the Yellow Jackets went 12-0 with just three ODAC games.

“A healthy reminder as we go into the NCAA tournament is that we haven’t done anything yet,” said Funderburg (5.5 ppg, 3.6 rpg), who elected to return for a fifth year after the pandemic limited R-MC's schedule last season.

“God willing that we have a full NCAA tournament this year, we’re looking to get it done. That’s the mindset. We’re hungry. We haven’t proven anything yet and now is the time to do it.”