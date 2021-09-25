Washington & Lee scores as time expires, capping 99-yard drive to defeat Randolph-Macon by 1

Randolph-Macon led by a touchdown with just over 7½ minutes to go and sent out the punt unit near midfield, looking to pin Washington & Lee deep.

Senior punter Chris Vidal sent the ball high in the air, a kick that bounced inside the 10-yard line and was downed at the 1. All the Jackets needed was a stop, but the Generals instead pulled off an improbable game-winning drive.

W&L methodically moved down the field using its ground attack, eating up clock the way both teams did the entire afternoon. The Generals were stopped at the goal line on third-and-goal, forcing them to go for it on fourth down with 1 second left.

They punched it in as backup quarterback Stephen Murrin scored on a designed run. Instead of kicking the point-after to force overtime, W&L converted a 2-point conversion to hand Randolph-Macon its first loss of the season 25-24 on Saturday afternoon at Day Field.

“A 99-yard drive, I don’t know what else to say,” R-MC coach Pedro Arruza said. “That’s about as bad as it gets. At that point we felt pretty good at where we were in the game, but we just couldn’t get it done.”