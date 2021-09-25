Washington & Lee scores with 1 second left, capping 99-yard drive to defeat Randolph-Macon by 1

Randolph-Macon led by a touchdown with just over 7½ minutes to go and sent out the punt unit near midfield, looking to pin Washington & Lee deep.
Senior punter Chris Vidal sent the ball high in the air, a kick that bounced inside the 10-yard line and was downed at the 1. All the Jackets needed was a stop, but the Generals instead pulled off an improbable game-winning drive.
W&L methodically moved down the field using its ground attack, eating up clock the way both teams did the entire afternoon. The Generals were stopped at the goal line on third-and-goal, forcing them to go for it on fourth down with 1 second left.
They punched it in as backup quarterback Stephen Murrin scored on a designed run. Instead of kicking the point-after to force overtime, W&L converted a 2-point conversion to hand Randolph-Macon its first loss of the season 25-24 on Saturday afternoon at Day Field.
“A 99-yard drive, I don’t know what else to say,” R-MC coach Pedro Arruza said. “That’s about as bad as it gets. At that point we felt pretty good at where we were in the game, but we just couldn’t get it done.”
On the final drive, the Generals only threw the ball three times, opting to stick to their strength -- the option offense. W&L (3-1, 2-0 ODAC) picked up 19 yards passing on its final drive, logging the other 80 on the ground.
“When it comes down to stopping the run, you’ve got to stop the run when it counts, and when we had the opportunity to stop the run and it counted, we didn’t do it,” Arruza said. “We had to get a stop there at the end and they just drove and drove and drove.”
Saturday’s loss snapped a 10-game winning streak for R-MC (3-1, 1-1 ODAC) dating to last season. It was the first loss to W&L since 2017.
The Jackets' defense stood tall in the opening 15 minutes, holding the Generals’ potent rushing attack – which entered the day averaging 399 yards – to minus-1 yard and only five offensive plays. They finished with 202 yards on the ground.
In the first quarter, Randolph-Macon used its ground game to eat 12 minutes of clock. The Yellow Jackets struck first on a junior quarterback Presley Egbers' 5-yard rushing score, capping a 10-play, 67-yard drive.
The Yellow Jackets’ defense couldn’t avoid the big play in the first half, giving up a 39-yard run to Alex Wertz that led to a score and a 78-yard passing touchdown from Jack Pollard to Alex Vaught.
“We didn’t score enough points,” Arruza said. “We threw a pick in the red zone, that was a killer. I don’t feel good about it. I don’t think we played very well.”
Both teams’ rushing attacks returned in the second half, but both stalled on their opening drives, resulting in a field goal a piece. The Generals’ drive was just shy of seven minutes and the Yellow Jackets’ wasn’t any different, eating up almost seven and a half minutes of clock.
W&L handed R-MC a gift to start the fourth quarter as a fourth-down snap went over the head of Generals punter Charlie Fleming, who kicked it through the back of the end zone. The Yellow Jackets took over at the 2-yard line and senior running back Justin DeLeon punched it in to push R-MC in front.
DeLeon finished with 22 carries for 89 yards and the score. Egbers added 43 yards on the ground and two rushing touchdowns.
W&L held R-MC to 255 yards offense, including a season-low 167 rushing yards.