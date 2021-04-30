Washington transfer Marcus Tsohonis ready for new chapter at VCU

Marcus Tsohonis wouldn’t say he needed a fresh start per se. He just felt like he needed something else. To see what else was out there. Somewhere he could just play, and not think too much about it.

“I felt like I could do so much more,” he said Wednesday.

So after two years at Washington, the Portland, Ore., native decided to move on. He entered the NCAA transfer portal late last month.

A wide list of schools were involved in the ensuing recruiting process. But VCU, he felt, had his heart.

The 6-3, 190-pound rising junior guard announced his commitment to the Rams on April 16, adding experience to their backcourt. He was one of three new additions they picked up in four days, from April 15-18.

For Tsohonis it’ll be a first cross-country move, to a school he described as a perfect fit.

"I think he looks at ... going to VCU and getting out of the Northwest as an opportunity to grow and develop as a young man and as a basketball player,” said Jamaal Williams, who coached Tsohonis in Nike EYBL AAU competition with Seattle Rotary in 2018. “And I think he's embracing the challenge and he's looking forward to it."