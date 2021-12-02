WATCH NOW: UVA's Mendenhall looks to 'refuel' and 'recharge' after '31 years straight of football'

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Bronco Mendenhall’s hiring at Virginia in 2015 was surprising. His departure six years later is an outright stunner.
Mendenhall, lured to UVA before the 2016 season after 11 years at BYU, expressed a desire to “refuel” and “recharge,” and suggested that his future — after coaching Virginia in one final bowl game — may or may not include college football.
“I’ve been a head coach for 17 years in a row,” Mendenhall said Thursday evening during a Zoom press conference. “I was an assistant 11 before then. And I was a graduate assistant two years before then. And that’s 31 years straight of football.”
Quirky and unorthodox, Mendenhall rapidly rebuilt the UVA program using mantras such as “will before skill” and “earned, not given.” Each offseason, even veteran players had to earn their jersey numbers anew through their strength and conditioning work.
The 55-year-old Utah native guided BYU to 11 straight bowl appearances, never having a losing season in Provo, Utah. But he won just two games in his first season at Virginia, which had just one bowl appearance in the eight seasons before his arrival.
His tenure began discouragingly with a lifeless home loss to Richmond. That first season ended with a 52-10 loss to Virginia Tech in Blacksburg. Mendenhall often said those two defeats helped reframe his view of the challenge he faced at UVA.
From there, Mendenhall put the Cavaliers on track for “unbroken growth,” as he labeled it, his team improving its record in each of the next three seasons.
His tenure reached its peak in 2019 when Virginia won the ACC’s Coastal Division, snapped a 15-year losing streak to rival Virginia Tech, and played in the Orange Bowl. That remarkable season was sparked by the play of star quarterback Bryce Perkins.
When Perkins moved on to the NFL after 2019, some predicted the Cavaliers to crash back to the conference’s cellar. But Mendenhall guided them to a 5-5 mark in the COVID-19 impacted 2020 season and had them 6-2 and in contention for another division title this year.
Then came four straight losses — the first three to ranked foes BYU, Notre Dame and Pittsburgh, and the fourth to the rival Hokies on Saturday, in what turned out to be Mendenhall’s final game at Scott Stadium.
The next day, Mendenhall began mulling walking away. Thursday, at 4:45 p.m., he told his assistant coaches — many of whom had moved across the country with him from BYU to UVA in 2015. At 5 p.m., he met his team to inform them of his decision and try to explain his reasoning. His players reacted with “tears, shock, sadness, disbelief. And it’s going to take time to process,” he said.
From there, Mendenhall spent the next 40-plus minutes answering questions from reporters about the most shocking turn in the UVA football program since the day he was hired.
“The decisions I make impact families and young people,” said Mendenhall, who is 36-38 in his six years at UVA. “And so I don’t take it lightly. And after 17 years in a row of being a head coach I know what’s required. And I don’t take that lightly.”
Throughout his call with media members Thursday evening, Mendenhall referenced his wife, Holly, with whom he’ll celebrate a 25th wedding anniversary in March, and the couple’s three sons, all of whom are in college or on Mormon missions.
“All we’ve known together is the rhythm of a football season,” he said. “That’s all my kids have known. And this January all three will be gone. And Holly and I are empty-nesters.”
While Mendenhall acknowledged some frustrations with both the state of college football and Virginia’s own stalled investment in his program, he insisted neither of those were factors in his decision to walk away.
He also dismissed the notion that his decision was prompted by his team’s four-game losing streak to end this regular season or the idea that he was forced out by the administration. He lauded athletic director Carla Williams, calling her a “dear friend” and “the very best athletic director on the planet.”
“I was requested to stay by our athletic director. I was requested to stay by our president. It’s my decision only,” said Mendenhall. “And Holly, my wife’s a little stunned and shocked, too. But I believe a renewal and a pause and a reframing and a reinventing and a reconnecting is necessary to then become the very best person I can be moving forward.”
For Williams and Virginia, which felt like it had a solid foundation going with Mendenhall, the future is suddenly uncertain. Will UVA attempt to retain Mendenhall’s staff in an attempt to continue his trajectory with the program? Or will it look to effectively start over — albeit from a more palatable point than it was at in 2015 — with a new coach and staff?
And what does Mendenhall’s decision to walk away mean for the future of quarterback Brennan Armstrong?
Thursday, Mendenhall admitted he had no answers to any of those questions, nor ones about his own future. His mission in life, he believes, will continue to be to have a positive impact on his world and, he revealed, he’d be proud if his time as a college football coach ended up as more of a footnote than the focal point of his life’s work.
“This isn’t to break and pause and then become irrelevant,” said Mendenhall. “This is actually to break and pause to then become hopefully more impactful in helping and developing and teaching and serving others, is what I’m hopeful. So I’m excited about that. What is it going to look like? I don’t know. But I’m already there. There’s no remorse.”
