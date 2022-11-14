VCU basketball coach Mike Rhoades said his first priority is always the health and safety of his players.

That concern was put into sharp perspective Monday morning following the news out of Charlottesville that three Virginia football players, Devin Chandler, D'Sean Perry and Lavel Davis Jr., were killed in an on-campus shooting Sunday night.

Suspect Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., who attended and played running back and linebacker at Petersburg High before walking onto the UVa football team, was arrested Monday and has been charged with three counts of murder and three counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Rhoades said parents give their trust to coaches, and he always wants to repay it.

"You want to give them back in a few years that they're men, but they were taken care of, supported and loved. So their health and their safety is the most important thing in all of this," Rhoades said.

"As much as we want to win and have an awesome experience, that's No. 1 on my list, always has been."

Rhoades, who took the helm at VCU in March of 2017, began his coaching career at age 23 as an assistant at Randolph-Macon. He was elevated to be the Yellow Jackets' head coach in 1999 at age 25 and said, at the time, he was still learning to look after himself, let alone his team.

"That first year at Randolph-Macon I had 18 kids, (his wife) Jodie and I had 18 kids to look after and take care of," Rhoades said.

"Early in my career we went through a couple different things that we had to deal with and it was all about their health and safety. It still is, it's No. 1 on the list, there's not even a close second. Their health and safety is the most important thing."