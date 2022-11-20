Watkins shines, but VCU 'embarrassing' offensively in loss at Memphis

Redshirt-sophomore forward Jamir Watkins shined as he continues to work his way back from a knee injury, but VCU struggled to find an offensive rhythm as Memphis swarmed the Rams defensively in the Tigers' home opener Sunday.

Watkins, who missed all of last season, scored 14 points including a couple deep 3-pointers, grabbed 10 rebounds, dished 3 assists and procured 4 steals, but VCU fell 62-47 and trailed for 38:30 of the action, leaving the Home of the Blues with a somber song to sing.

In his postgame interview with VCU radio commentators Rodney Ashby and Robby Robinson, Rams coach Mike Rhoades called the offensive display "embarrassing," and said an "intense" film session will follow this week.

"It's just unacceptable. This isn't good enough, this isn't VCU basketball," Rhoades said. "The way we fought up in New York (at the Legends Classic at Barclays Center this week) and then to come here like this and allow our lack of offense to affect everything else, disappointing. We're better than this and we will be better than this."

Tigers coach Penny Hardaway lauded his team's defensive showing on the ESPN+ broadcast. Memphis forced 18 VCU turnovers and converted them into 26 points. The Rams were equally disruptive defensively, forcing 18 turnovers of their own, but only converted those miscues into 11 points.

"That's who we are, that's our identity," Hardaway said. "We were shrinking the court really well."

In a mutually sloppy and defensive first half, VCU fought back from an early 9-2 deficit to take a 10-9 lead about 5 minutes in when junior guard Josh Banks knocked down a fluid catch-and-shoot 3-pointer from the wing, and graduate forward Brandon Johns Jr. converted a tough bucket in a crowded painted area.

Both standouts in Brooklyn, Johns Jr. and Banks were focal points again for VCU. Johns Jr. finished with 10 points and 9 rebounds, and Banks had 5 points off the bench.

But Memphis retook the lead when fifth-year guard and reigning American Athletic Conference player of the year Kendric Davis knocked down a couple free throws to make it 11-10, and the Tigers closed the first half on a 21-6 run to take a 30-16 lead into the break and never allowed VCU back within 8 points.

Davis, a transfer from SMU, looked the best player on the floor, continually breaking down the VCU defense with savvy ballhandling and decision-making. He finishing with 26 points and 7 assists.

The Tigers (2-1), a significantly more experienced outfit with 11 players in their fifth or senior years, also had fresher legs, and it showed in their defensive activity. Memphis hadn't played since a 90-84 loss to Saint Louis last Tuesday, whereas VCU played Wednesday and Thursday night in Brooklyn.

The Rams (3-2) initially began chipping away at the deficit in the second half. Watkins hit a catch-and-shoot 3 from the wing just after the under-16 stoppage, then procured a steal and finished at the rim in transition to cut the Tigers' lead to single digits at 35-27.

And though the Rams hung around for awhile via Watkins' all-around performance, some tough work in the post by Johns Jr. and a few creative buckets by offensively gifted sophomore guard Jayden Nunn (10 points, 2-of-5 from 3), Memphis kept its opposition at arms distance.

With Davis pulling the strings, the Tigers put the outcome to rest with a knockout blow of a 10-0 run after the under-4-minute stoppage to take their largest lead at 61-39, then cruised from there in their gleaming new copper-and-black uniforms and in the first game on a newly-designed home floor featuring blue claw marks at the center of the court.

"It's my fault. I thought these guys were excited to play," Rhoades said, adding that the absence of starting point guard Ace Baldwin Jr. isn't a viable excuse for his team's offensive showing.

The Rams were playing their third game without Baldwin, who is set to miss three weeks with a broken right wrist.

"Disappointing, embarrassing," Rhoades continued.

"When you hit rock bottom like this today, you've got to look in the mirror. It starts with me, we've got to fix it, we've got to change it."

VCU returns to action Saturday at the Siegel Center for a 4 p.m. tip against Kennesaw State (4-2).