Wayne Davis a QB of James Madison's defense at new strong safety spot

At strong safety, Davis is replacing the graduated Adam Smith, an all-Colonial Athletic Association first team pick in 2019.

Davis, in 2019, started all 16 games for JMU at the spur spot, in the team’s run to the FCS national championship game. The 5-10, 195-pound Norfolk native tied for second on the team with 67 total tackles.

He’s one of just three returning starters on defense for the Dukes, along with defensive lineman Mike Greene (Highland Springs) and cornerback Wesley McCormick.

That Davis has become a QB of the defense seems fitting not only because of his voice but also because while slotting in at another hybrid position last year — rover — he learned essentially the entirety of coordinator Corey Hetherman’s defense, from run responsibilities to pass responsibilities between the linebackers and the safeties.

So he’s cultivated the expertise to direct the show now from the back end, at safety.

Cignetti said Davis’ role is huge.

“Somebody comes out and does something a little different, or motions, and we don't get in the right check, it could be 6 points,” said Cignetti, who also described linebackers Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey and Kelvin Azanama as A-plus communicators, along with Davis.