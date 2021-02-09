Wayne Davis a QB of James Madison's defense at new strong safety spot

With a slight smile, Wayne Davis surmised recently that he’s probably one of the loudest people on the entire James Madison football team.
That quality figures to serve him well as his role evolves as a senior.
Davis, after transferring to JMU from Ohio State in 2018, filled hybrid roles his first two seasons in Harrisonburg. As a sophomore in 2018, it was a nickel cornerback/linebacker mix. In 2019, as a junior, it was primarily a linebacker/safety cross called “spur.”
But, as the Dukes ready for the start of their spring semester season later this month, Davis has shifted again, to a more traditional position: strong safety. Safety is a position he played at Ohio State.
It’s a spot from which Davis gets to view the entire field — the layout of the Dukes’ defense and, across the line of scrimmage, the opponent offense. With that perspective, Davis has grown into a quarterback of the defense for JMU — vocalizing calls, doling out assignments and making adjustments.
His voice is valuable for Dukes defenders, and being one of the loudest on the team seems to be coming in handy.
“Wayne is an excellent communicator, and he gets everybody in the right spot,” JMU coach Curt Cignetti said. “And then he's got exceptional athletic ability.”
At strong safety, Davis is replacing the graduated Adam Smith, an all-Colonial Athletic Association first team pick in 2019.
Davis, in 2019, started all 16 games for JMU at the spur spot, in the team’s run to the FCS national championship game. The 5-10, 195-pound Norfolk native tied for second on the team with 67 total tackles.
He’s one of just three returning starters on defense for the Dukes, along with defensive lineman Mike Greene (Highland Springs) and cornerback Wesley McCormick.
That Davis has become a QB of the defense seems fitting not only because of his voice but also because while slotting in at another hybrid position last year — rover — he learned essentially the entirety of coordinator Corey Hetherman’s defense, from run responsibilities to pass responsibilities between the linebackers and the safeties.
So he’s cultivated the expertise to direct the show now from the back end, at safety.
Cignetti said Davis’ role is huge.
“Somebody comes out and does something a little different, or motions, and we don't get in the right check, it could be 6 points,” said Cignetti, who also described linebackers Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey and Kelvin Azanama as A-plus communicators, along with Davis.
For Davis, departed 2019 seniors in defense end Ron’Dell Carter and linebacker Dimitri Holloway — recipients of JMU’s Bob Yetzer Leadership Award in 2018 and 2019, respectively — were the prime examples of what he wants to be, seeing how they led.
Cignetti believes that Davis, with his athleticism, has the ability to be an all-conference performer in the upcoming campaign, which the Dukes begin on Feb. 20 against Morehead State.
His talent, leadership and knowledge of the scheme could prove to be an important glue for a unit that’s replacing so many pieces.
“You chase greatness everyday,” Davis said, as he spoke about JMU’s work toward its season opener.
And greatness is a distinction Davis would like to lead the Dukes’ defense to in the coming weeks.
“You're going to mess up, you're going to make mistakes. And that's why we practice,” Davis said. “So we still got a little bit more time, and we're still chasing perfection up until game day."
