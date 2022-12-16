'We owe them one': No. 2 Virginia hosts No. 5 Houston in a must-see non-conference game

CHARLOTTESVILLE – In what may very well be the biggest non-conference game ever at John Paul Jones Arena, No. 2 Virginia looks to back up its lofty ranking – and score a measure of payback – when it hosts No. 5 Houston on Saturday, a team that drilled the Wahoos by 20 points last season.

“We owe them one,” said UVa senior forward Jayden Gardner.

This is only the second matchup of top five teams in Charlottesville during coach Tony Bennett’s 14-year tenure, and the first non-conference home game featuring such highly ranked teams in the program’s history.

Before the Cougars’ home loss to Alabama on Dec. 4, Kelvin Sampson’s squad sat atop the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

“I was kind of looking forward to them being No. 1, honestly,” said Virginia senior guard Kihei Clark. “Maybe get a No. 1 versus No. 2 or No. 3. That would have been pretty cool. The rankings don’t really matter, honestly. But to the outside world, they do hype it up. With that ranking, it just goes to show you that they’re one of the best in the country.”

Not that these Cavaliers needed to be reminded. A year ago, in Houston, the Cougars jumped out to an 8-0 lead in the first two minutes of the game, led Virginia by 13 at the half and ended up with a resounding 67-47 victory.

UVa committed 17 turnovers in the loss.

“They showed it last year,” said Clark. “You’ve got to be able to come out there and play your game, because if you’re not ready, they can definitely overwhelm you.”

A major question for the Cavaliers (8-0) is the status of junior guard Reece Beekman, a key cog on both the offensive and defensive ends. Beekman injured his hamstring in the win over James Madison, but he’s had 10 days to rest and recover.

If he can’t play, UVa will be going against Houston without its top perimeter defender and most effective dribble penetrator. That could mean a shorter bench for Bennett’s club, or Virginia could lean more heavily on freshmen Ryan Dunn and Isaac McKneely.

“I’m going to have to grow up,” said McKneely, who is averaging just under 18 minutes per game. “Who knows if Reece is going to be 100%? Who knows what’s going to happen?”

Beekman, who struggled in last year’s Houston loss, going 3 for 9 from the floor and committing four turnovers, is averaging 10 points, 4.6 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals this season.

“I don’t think you can really bring what another person brings, like Reece or if another guy was out,” said Clark. “If a guy is out, the next person has to step up and we just have to do our job. That’s packing it up, that’s guarding the ball and taking care of the ball on offense. That’s what we’ll have to do if somebody’s out.”

The Cougars (10-1) lead the nation in scoring defense, holding opponents to 49.4 points per game, and rank 14th in both blocked shots and offensive rebounds, averaging 5.7 blocks and 13.9 offensive boards an outing.

Guard Marcus Sasser, who scored 19 against UVa a year ago, leads the Cougars averaging 16.1 points per game this year.

“They’re really hard-nosed,” said Clark. “They play hard. They block shots. They really rev it up and pressure the ball. Offensively they share it. They’ve got guys who can really fill it up.”

Clark was a starter on Virginia’s 2019 national title team and over his career has been part of plenty of marquee matchups, including annual showdowns with ACC powers Duke and North Carolina.

On the other end of the experience spectrum, McKneely knows Saturday’s game will be the most hyped of his young career. But he said he and his teammates aren’t going to get caught up in that.

“Coach Bennett does a great job of keeping us level headed,” said McKneely. “He sees the rankings. Obviously we’re No. 2 and they’re No. 5. He just tells us, ‘The rankings? Whatever. We don’t pay attention to that. It’s how we come out and play.’”