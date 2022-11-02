Week 10: ACC Power Poll

The College Football Playoff selection committee put out their initial rankings on Tuesday night and Clemson checked in at No. 4, meaning if the season ended today, the Tigers would be in.

Wins over Wake Forest, North Carolina State, Syracuse and Florida State were enough to convince the committee Clemson is one of the nation’s top four teams, and it gets no argument here.

The Tigers were again the unanimous choice atop this week’s Lee Enterprises ACC Power Poll. In fact, six of the top seven teams play in the Atlantic Division. North Carolina, which the playoff committee ranked No. 17 nationally, was the only Coastal team in the top seven of the ACC poll.

Voters: Mike Barber and David Teel (Richmond Times-Dispatch), Greg Madia and John Shifflett (Charlottesville Daily Progress), Aaron McFarling (Roanoke Times) and John Dell (Winston-Salem Journal)

1. Clemson (8-0): The Tigers are beating opponents by over 17 points per game. The defense has been dominant and the offense has been one of the most balanced in the conference. The Atlantic Division once again is ruled by Clemson. NEXT: at Notre Dame, Saturday

2. North Carolina (7-1): The Tar Heels, behind rookie quarterback Drake Maye, have established themselves as the class of the Coastal. With challenges against Wake Forest and North Carolina State remaining, Mack Brown’s bunch has to be careful not to slip up against the likes of Virginia or Georgia Tech. NEXT: at Virginia, Saturday

3. Wake Forest (6-2): A 48-21 loss to Louisville last weekend, one that saw Sam Hartman throw three interceptions, took some of the shine of the Demon Deacons. But with three straight games against ranked opponents ahead, Wake will have a chance to earn it back. NEXT: at North Carolina State, Saturday

t-4. Syracuse (6-2): Right from the start, the Orange couldn’t hang with Notre Dame on Saturday. After back-to-back losses to Clemson and the Irish, the schedule lets up a bit for Dino Babers’s team, who look to recapture their first-half-of-the-season magic. NEXT: at Pittsburgh, Saturday

t-4. Florida State (5-3): The Seminoles had no trouble dispatching of Georgia Tech, rolling to a 41-16 win behind a big game from quarterback Jordan Travis. That win snapped a three-game slide, all against ranked opponents and should give FSU a little momentum going into this week’s rivalry game. NEXT: at Miami, Saturday

6. N.C. State (6-2): The Wolfpack may have new life with the emergence of freshman quarterback M.J. Morris. He led a comeback against Virginia Tech on Thursday night and could give North Carolina State enough pop, considering its stout defense, to keep wining down the stretch. NEXT: vs. Wake Forest, Saturday

7. Louisville (5-3): Left for dead after a 2-3 start that include a loss to Boston College, the Cardinals have pulled back into relevance with three straight victories. It helps that Louisville’s offense is getting healthy. NEXT: vs. James Madison, Saturday

8. Duke (5-3): The Blue Devils looked more like the team that started the year 3-0 in their last outing, a thrashing of Miami before the open date. First-year coach Mike Elko’s team is one win away from bowl eligibility with a number of winnable games left ahead of it. NEXT: at Boston College, Friday

9. Pittsburgh (4-4): The wheels have come off in the steel city. The Panthers have lost three of their last four, including back-to-back road losses to Louisville and North Carolina. Running back Israel Abinikanda has been the most productive back in the league, but Pitt doesn’t have much else to rely on. NEXT: vs. Syracuse, Saturday

10. Miami (4-4): The Hurricanes are little more than a light breeze right now, desperately needing quarterback Tyler Van Dyke back from injury. They beat Virginia on Saturday despite not scoring a touchdown. NEXT: vs. Florida State, Saturday

11. Virginia (3-5): Another week has passed and the UVa offense still hasn’t had its breakout game. It’s starting to look less and less like it will ever come. The Cavaliers’ defense, however, remains staunch enough to keep things interesting, if you consider a 14-12 quadruple overtime loss without a single touchdown interesting. NEXT: vs. North Carolina, Saturday

12. Georgia Tech (3-5): The Yellow Jackets weren’t competitive in their loss to Florida State. The upcoming game against Virginia Tech may be their best remaining shot at another victory. After that, Georgia Tech hosts Miami, then plays at North Carolina and Georgia. NEXT: at Virginia Tech, Saturday

13. Virginia Tech (2-6): The Hokies have lost five straight, blew a 21-3 lead at North Carolina State on Thursday, and haven’t scored more than 29 points in a game this season. This is what rebuilding looks like for first-year coach Brent Pry. NEXT: at Georgia Tech, Saturday

14. Boston College (2-6): How did this team beat Louisville? The Eagles have truly established themselves as the worst team in the ACC, losing 13-3 at Connecticut on Saturday for their third straight defeat. NEXT: vs. Duke, Friday