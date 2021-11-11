Week 11 ACC football power poll

3. NC State (7-2, No. 3 last week): The Wolfpack hasn’t let injuries derail them as they linger in the race for the Atlantic Division championship. This past weekend, State convincingly dispatched of Florida State on the road. Next up? Devin Leary and company take their shot at division leader Wake Forest. Next: at Wake Forest, Saturday

4. Virginia (6-3, No. 4 last week): UVA comes out of its open date with lingering questions about the health of star quarterback Brennan Armstrong. The Cavaliers host No. 7 Notre Dame in their final nonconference game before showdowns at Pitt and at home against rival Virginia Tech. Win those two, Virginia will defend its 2019 Coastal crown. Next: vs. Notre Dame, Saturday

5. Clemson (6-3, No. 5 last week): The Tigers’ offense might be finding itself a little here late in the year. It certainly should be up for a big outing this week when it hosts lowly UConn. Rallying for a fourth-quarter win at Louisville showed signs of life. Next: vs. UConn, Saturday

6. Miami (5-4, No. 6 last week): The Hurricanes needed a comeback win against Georgia Tech, but that’s certainly better than losing to the Yellow Jackets. Freshman quarterback Tyler Van Dyke is coming into his own and joining the ranks of the league’s elite QBs. Next: at Florida State, Saturday