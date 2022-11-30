Week 14: ACC Power Poll

The ACC’s slim hopes of sneaking a team into the College Football Playoff blew up over rivalry weekend, as Atlantic Division champion Clemson lost to South Carolina and Coastal top dog North Carolina fell to North Carolina State.

The good news for the conference is its two hottest teams – Florida State and Pittsburgh – ended the regular-season with statement victories, the Seminoles downing Florida and the Panthers obliterating Miami.

In all, nine of the league’s 14 teams finished as bowl eligible, including six of the seven that play in the Atlantic. And Clemson held onto its year-long spot atop the Lee Enterprise ACC Power Poll.

1. Clemson (10-2): The Tigers were the class of the ACC, but that didn’t equal all that much this season. South Carolina handed Clemson its second loss of the month, beating its rival for the first time in the last eight tries and snapping the Tigers’ 40-game home winning streak. NEXT: vs. North Carolina, ACC championship game, Saturday

2. Florida State (9-3): The Seminoles, who beat LSU in Week 2 of this year, have ended the regular season with five straight wins, the latest a 45-38 victory over rival Florida. Mike Norvell has done a remarkable job turning around FSU’s program, and stars like Jordan Travis, Trey Benson and Jammie Robinson have brought some swagger back to the ‘Noles. NEXT: bowl game, TBD

3. North Carolina (9-3): If Clemson is limping into the ACC title game, then North Carolina is barely crawling. The Tar Heels have lost their last two outings, to Georgia Tech and North Carolina State, its dismal defense continuing to weight it down. NEXT: vs. Clemson, ACC championship game, Saturday

4t. Pittsburgh (8-4): The Panthers crushed Miami 42-16 to close the regular season on a four-game win streak, looking more like the team that took Tennessee down to the wire in Week 2. It won those four by a combined score of 126-58. NEXT: bowl game, TBD

4t. North Carolina State (8-4): It was a disappointing season for the Wolfpack, which went 4-4 in ACC play and lost star quarterback Devin Leary midway through the year. Still, tripping up the Tar Heels in the regular-season finale was a nice moment for Dave Doeren’s team, even if it was hoping for more this year. NEXT: bowl game, TBD

6. Duke (8-4): A year ago, the Blue Devils went 3-9 and lost all eight of their ACC games. In August, Duke was picked to finish last in the Coastal Division. It would be impossible to overstate the remarkable work first-year coach Mike Elko has done in Durham – and the emergence of quarterback Riley Leonard. Their four losses came by 8, 3, 3 and 2 points. NEXT: bowl game, TBD

7. Louisville (7-5): Perhaps no team in the ACC was harder to figure out this season than the Cardinals. A convincing win over North Carolina State a week earlier gave them wins in five of their last six. And then, they weren’t particularly competitive in their rivalry loss to Kentucky. NEXT: bowl game, TBD

8 Wake Forest (7-5): The Demon Deacons ended a disappointing year with a disappointing road loss to Duke. Sam Hartman, after the early heath issue, had a big season but Wake Forest didn’t take a step forward as a program, losing four of its last five. NEXT: bowl game, TBD

9. Syracuse (7-5): The Orange opened the year 6-0 and, for a while Saturday against Boston College, looked like it might end it 0-6. But Garrett Shrader and Sean Tucker delivered a win. Dino Babers went from preseason hot-seat to postseason bowl appearance. NEXT: bowl game, TBD

10. Miami (5-7): Mario Cristobal’s first season coaching the Hurricanes fell well short of expectations. Miami lost three of its final four games, getting outscored 127-29 in those defeats. NEXT: season over

11. Georgia Tech (5-7): Interim coach Brent Key did a remarkable job, leading the Yellow Jackets to a 4-4 finish that included wins over North Carolina, Pittsburgh and Duke. After a wide-ranging search, the Yellow Jackets gave Key the permanent gig. NEXT: season over

12. Virginia (3-7): The Cavaliers canceled their season-finale at rival Virginia Tech and spent the weekend attending funerals for two of their murdered teammates. Tony Elliott’s task leading the UVa program into the offseason as a first-time head coach now extends well beyond football. NEXT: season over

13. Virginia Tech (3-8): That early win over Boston College, in the second game of the year, turned out to be the ACC highpoint for the Hokies in Year 1 under Brent Pry. With the UVa game canceled, at least Pry’s squad ended its season with a win over Liberty. NEXT: season over

14. Boston College (3-9): The lopsided loss at Virginia Tech in Week 2 really did show us all we’d need to know about BC this season. The Eagles ended the year with losses in six of their last seven games. NEXT: season over