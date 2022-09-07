Week 2 ACC Power Poll

The ACC acquitted itself well in the new college football season’s opening weeks. Pittsburgh and Florida State scored marquee victories and North Carolina and North Carolina State held on to avoid bad losses.

Sure, Virginia Tech and Boston College tossed out a couple of stinkers to keep things interesting, but overall, the conference emerged from Week 0 and Week 1 in strong standing. In all, the league went 10-2 against non-conference opponents, including a 2-1 showing against Power Five foes.

Clemson remains the class of the ACC, and the unanimous pick for the top spot in the Lee Enterprises ACC Power Poll. After that, the next four spots are clustered.

Voters: Mike Barber and David Teel (Richmond Times-Dispatch), Greg Madia and John Shifflett (Charlottesville Daily Progress), Aaron McFarling (Roanoke Times) and John Dell (Winston-Salem Journal)

1. Clemson (1-0): The Tigers’ got off to a slow start offensively against Georgia Tech in the opener, but the defense is already in championship form and quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei and co. got into gear in the second half. Next: vs Furman, Saturday

2. North Carolina State (1-0): The Wolfpack nearly threw away the lofty expectations surrounding the team, only escaping East Carolina thanks to late field goal and extra point misses by the Pirates. Next: vs Charleston Southern, Saturday

3. Pittsburgh (1-0): The renewal of the Backyard Brawl against rival West Virginia proved as wild and wonderful as ever. And the Panthers, the defending ACC champions, picked up a big, non-conference victory. Next: vs. Tennessee, Saturday

4. Florida State (2-0): The U. is back. No, not that U. FSU’s thrilling win over LSU in New Orleans takes a ton of heat off coach Mike Norvell and has expectations for the Seminoles on the rise. Next: at Louisville, Sept. 16

5. Miami (1-0): That U. blew away an overmatched Bethune-Cookman team. But we’ll know more about the Hurricanes in two weeks when they visit Texas A&M. Next: vs. Southern Mississippi, Saturday

6. North Carolina (2-0): Gene Chizik was brought in to fix the Tar Heels defense. He’s still got some work to do. UNC escaped Boone with a 63-61 when Appalachian State failed convert a two-point conversion after scoring 40 points in the fourth quarter. Next: at Georgia State, Saturday

7. Wake Forest (1-0): The Demon Deacons’ stock is on the rise, and that has little to do with a lopsided win over VMI. Star quarterback Sam Hartman has been cleared to return to action. Next: at Vanderbilt, Saturday

t-8. Virginia (1-0): The Cavaliers took care of Richmond and made Tony Elliott a winner in his debut. The offense had more balance and the defense avoided allowing big plays, both improvements over last season. Next: at Illinois, Saturday

t-8. Syracuse (1-0): A pair of former UVA assistants – Robert Anae and Jason Beck – have apparently breathed life into the Orange offense. Syracuse opened its season with a surprisingly-lopsided win over Louisville. Next: at UConn, Saturday

10. Duke (1-0): Expectations were rock-bottom low for Mike Elko’s first season in Durham, and while a shutout of Temple doesn’t make the Blue Devils national title contenders, it certainly shows Duke will field a more competitive product than first predicted. Next: at Northwestern, Saturday

11. Boston College (0-1): The Eagles had a 21-12 lead on Rutgers midway through the third quarter but BC was unable to run the football, and lost 22-21. Now, they travel to Blacksburg to face Virginia Tech in a matchup of two teams desperate not to start 0-2. Next: at Virginia Tech, Saturday

12. Louisville (0-1): The heat under Scott Satterfield’s seat turned up after laying an egg in the venue formerly known as the Carrier Dome. Malik Cunningham will have to shake off a disastrous first game that saw him get sacked three times, intercepted twice and lose a fumble. Next: At Central Florida, Friday

13. Virginia Tech (0-1): Brent Pry’s week started with a potential starting cornerback getting arrested for failing to show up at traffic court, and ended with him filing a police report over items stolen from his team’s locker room. In between, some of his assistants got stuck in an elevator, one of his players bowled over a fan storming the field, and he lost his debut with the Hokies, 20-17 at Old Dominion. Next: vs. Boston College, Saturday

14. Georgia Tech (0-1): In a make-or-break year for coach Geoff Collins, the Yellow Jackets had the dubious distinction of opening against Clemson. The disparity between the No. 1 team in this poll and the team at the bottom was as glaring as you would have guessed. Next: vs. Western Carolina, Saturday