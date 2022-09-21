Week 4: ACC Power Poll

CHARLOTTESVILLE – ACC teams went 2-2 against Power Five non-conference opponents last week, with Miami squandering the biggest stage in a 17-9 primetime loss at Texas A&M. Georgia Tech, not surprisingly, was no match for Ole Miss.

But in the games that didn’t match the ACC up with the SEC, Syracuse pulled out a miraculous last-second win over Purdue and North Carolina State led from start to finish against Texas Tech.

This week’s slate of games doesn’t present as many high-caliber opportunities – though the scene in Lane Stadium on Thursday night when West Virginia comes to town figures to feel like a bigger game than it actually is.

And though it’s a matchup more enticing on the basketball court, Duke travels to Kansas in a matchup of two of the most unlikely undefeated Power Five teams.

Clemson remains the unanimous pick for the top spot in the Lee Enterprises ACC Power Poll. Georgia Tech was the undisputed choice for the bottom of the league. And the top four teams all play in the Atlantic Division, meaning the Coastal could be lining up one final year of chaos before the conference retires its divisional format.

Voters: Mike Barber and David Teel (Richmond Times-Dispatch), Greg Madia and John Shifflett (Charlottesville Daily Progress), Aaron McFarling (Roanoke Times) and John Dell (Winston-Salem Journal)

1. Clemson (3-0): The defense has been as good as advertised and the offense, led by quarterback DJ Uiagalelei and running back Will Shipley, seems to have put last season’s struggles behind it. With back-to-back games against Wake Forest and N.C. State, we’ll learn a lot more about the Tigers in the next few weeks. NEXT: at Wake Forest, Saturday

2. North Carolina State (3-0): The Wolfpack notched a big non-conference win over Texas Tech this past weekend and are nipping at Clemson’s heels. The Wolfpack defense has been dominant, allowing just 12.3 points per game. NEXT: vs. Connecticut, Saturday

3. Florida State (3-0): The Seminoles got major scores with injuries to quarterback Jordan Travis and defensive end Jared Verse, but it’s possible both will be able to play this weekend. FSU found a way to win at Louisville without them, showing this team has depth and some resolve. NEXT: vs. Boston College, Saturday

4. Wake Forest (3-0): Might the Demon Deacons have been looking ahead to this weekend’s showdown with Clemson? That might explain a wild and narrow win over Liberty this past week. NEXT: vs. Clemson, Saturday

5. Pittsburgh (2-1): The first Coastal Division team to crack this poll and highest ranked non-undefeated team. The Panthers bounced back from their loss to Tennessee with a solid road win at Western Michigan, one they let QB Kedon Slovis sit out to fully recover. NEXT: vs. Rhode Island

6. Miami (2-1): The Hurricanes missed a chance for a signature win at Texas A&M over the weekend. The offense faltered badly in its first real test. Miami has a couple of weeks to get right before playing four straight division games. NEXT: vs. Middle Tennessee State, Saturday

7. North Carolina (3-0): After alarmingly close road wins at Appalachian State and Georgia State, it’s hard to know what to make of these Tar Heels. It’s pretty clear they can score, but Gene Chizik still has a lot of work to do with the defense. NEXT: vs. Notre Dame, Saturday

8. Syracuse (3-0): The Orange proved their season-opening win over Louisville was no fluke, authoring a thrilling, final-seconds victory over Purdue. Dino Babers has gone from the hot seat to coaching one of the league’s hottest teams. NEXT: vs. Virginia, Friday

9. Duke (3-0): Easily the most surprising of the ACC’s seven undefeated teams to this point. New coach Mike Elko’s team goes up against another unlikely early-season success story – undefeated Kansas – in a matchup of traditional basketball powers. NEXT: at Kansas, Saturday

10. Virginia Tech (2-1): The Hokies seem to have put the opening loss to Old Dominion behind them, and their defense appears top notch, though matchups with Boston College and Wofford might not have been good tests. That changes Thursday night when the high-scoring Mountaineers visit Blacksburg. NEXT: vs. West Virginia, Thursday

11. Virginia (2-1): Only one vote separated UVA and rival Virginia Tech this week. The Cavaliers, like the Hokies, have been relying on a stout defense early on. The offense had a productive day yardage-wise in a win over Old Dominion, but scored just 16 points and committed three turnovers. It’ll need to do more in the Dome. NEXT: at Syracuse, Friday

12. Louisville (1-2): The Cardinals already have a pair of division losses and aren’t likely to recover if they can’t fix their run defense. Louisville is allowing 201.7 rushing yards per game and 5.3 per carry so far, both worst in the ACC. Next: vs. South Florida, Saturday

13. Boston College (1-2): The Eagles’ offensive line has been shaky, but quarterback Phil Jurkovec and wide receiver Zay Flowers remain a dangerous duo. BC’s season could be on the brink, with three of its next four games against undefeated ACC squads. NEXT: at Florida State, Saturday

14. Georgia Tech (1-2): The schedule didn’t do embattled coach Geoff Collins any favors, feeding the Yellow Jackets to Clemson and Ole Miss in the first three weeks. Georgia Tech is last in the league in scoring and total offense and next-to-last in scoring defense and total defense, making them an easy pick for the bottom. NEXT: at Central Florida, Saturday