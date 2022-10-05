Week 6: ACC Power Poll

It’s the first week of October but the ACC may have already seen its biggest games play out when Clemson took care of North Carolina State on Saturday, a week after surviving a double-overtime affair at Wake Forest.

The challengers took their shots, but the Tigers are still the king of the ACC jungle. And while the Atlantic Division further entrenched itself as where it’s at in the league, the Coastal descended deeper into its annual chaos, turmoil highlighted by Pittsburgh’s seemingly inexplicable loss to Georgia Tech.

The top five teams in this week’s Lee Enterprises ACC Power Poll all play in the Atlantic, led by Clemson – which still has games later this month against 4-1 Florida State and 5-0 Syracuse – the unanimous choice at No. 1.

Voters: Mike Barber and David Teel (Richmond Times-Dispatch), Greg Madia and John Shifflett (Charlottesville Daily Progress), Aaron McFarling (Roanoke Times) and John Dell (Winston-Salem Journal)

1. Clemson (5-0): Their back-to-back wins over Wake Forest and North Carolina State have taken the Tigers off the vulnerable line and vaulted them back into College Football Playoff and even national title contention. NEXT: at Boston College, Saturday

2. Wake Forest (4-1): The Demon Deacons proved their mettle, first in taking Clemson to double overtime, then by bouncing back to beat a strong Florida State team the following week. NEXT: vs. Army, Saturday

3. North Carolina State (4-1): Now it’s the Wolfpack’s turn. Can N.C. State rebound from losing it’s ‘Super Bowl’ game against Clemson and take down visiting Florida State? The Pack needs quarterback Devin Leary to get rolling. NEXT: vs. Florida State, Saturday

t-4. Florida State (4-1): The Seminoles’ season-opening win over LSU keeps looking better and better as the Tigers keep winning. They have a chance to make major statements this week in Raleigh and the following weekend when they host Clemson. NEXT: at North Carolina State, Saturday

t-4. Syracuse (5-0): How much of the Orange’s big start is due to a soft early schedule? That answer should become clear after this week’s open date. Syracuse hosts North Carolina State, visits Clemson and hosts Notre Dame before October ends. NEXT: vs. North Carolina State, Oct. 15

6. North Carolina (4-1): The Tar Heels whipped up on woeful Virginia Tech, 41-10, to make their case as the top team in the Coastal Division. The contest against the Hokies was the first of five straight divisional games for Mack Brown’s bunch. NEXT: at Miami, Saturday

7. Duke (4-1): A year after getting drilled 48-0 by Virginia, the Blue Devils showed how far they’ve come under Mike Elko in a resounding 38-17 win that has Duke playing meaningful football in October. Will they throw that away in Atlanta? NEXT: at Georgia Tech, Saturday

8. Miami (2-2): The open date gave the Hurricanes a chance to lay low and hope everyone forgot about their embarrassing loss to Middle Tennessee State. But MTSU’s Twitter account made sure to remind us, tweaking Miami by noting its ability to withstand the Hurricanes. NEXT: vs. North Carolina, Saturday

9. Pittsburgh (3-2): The Panthers make it very hard to take them seriously. A year after winning the ACC the same season they lost a game to Western Michigan, the Panthers went and lost to Georgia Tech days after it fired coach Geoff Collins. At least Pat Narduzzi’s club may have gotten its annual ugly loss behind it. NEXT: vs. Virginia Tech, Saturday

10. Georgia Tech (2-3): Not much was expected from the Yellow Jackets this season and they hadn’t delivered much, leading to Collins’s dismissal. Then, they immediately went out and upset Pitt. NEXT: vs. Duke, Saturday

11. Boston College (2-3): Phil Jurkovec got rolling and the Eagles, an afterthought in the Atlantic, got themselves a division win over Louisville. Now they take that momentum into a game with … oh no … Clemson. NEXT: vs. Clemson, Saturday

t-12. Virginia (2-3): The Cavaliers have taken a soft early schedule and turned it rock hard, stumbling most recently at Duke, which it had beaten seven straight times. The Armstrong-led offense is punchless and the defense and special teams have been faltering. NEXT: vs. Louisville, Saturday

t-12. Louisville (2-3): The Cardinals sit in last place in the Atlantic. Virginia rests at the bottom of the Coastal. Can’t wait for this one. Plus, Louisville star quarterback Malik Cunningham may not play due to injury. NEXT: at Virginia

14. Virginia Tech (2-3): The Hokies have been blown out 74-20 the past two weeks, truly earning their spot in the final position in this poll. The offense lacks playmakers and the defense appears to be wearing down. And we’ve only just now hit October. NEXT: at Pittsburgh, Saturday