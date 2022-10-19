Week 8: ACC Power Poll

CHARLOTTESVILLE – It’s the mid-point of the season for most ACC football teams and the final conference divisional races are starting to crystalize.

Clemson appears poised to put away the Atlantic Division, while every team other than Virginia and Virginia Tech has life in the race for the Coastal.

The undefeated and fifth-ranked Tigers, with wins over Wake Forest, North Carolina State and Florida State already under their belts, can effectively wrap things up with a home win over also-undefeated Syracuse this weekend. Clemson is a two touchdown-favorite in that matchup.

Around the league, promising starts for FSU and Duke have fizzled, a season-ending injury to quarterback Devin Leary has derailed North Carolina State. First-year coaches at UVA and Virginia Tech are taking their lumps, but at Miami, Mario Cristobal seems to have righted the ship after a shaky start.

The top four teams in this week’s Lee Enterprises ACC Power Poll are a combined 24-2. The rest of the league? It’s 32-32.

Voters: Mike Barber and David Teel (Richmond Times-Dispatch), Greg Madia and John Shifflett (Charlottesville Daily Progress), Aaron McFarling (Roanoke Times) and John Dell (Winston-Salem Journal)

1. Clemson (7-0): While Dabo Swinney’s former coordinators – UVA’s Tony Elliott and Oklahoma’s Brent Venables – struggle in their new gigs, Clemson has asserted itself yet again in the ACC and on the national scene. No one in the league is winning by a more comfortable margin than the Tigers, who rank third in scoring (38.6 points per game) and third in scoring defense (19.7). NEXT: vs. Syracuse, Saturday

2. Wake Forest (5-1): The Demon Deacons only loss came in a double-overtime thriller against Clemson. Wake isn’t atop the ACC because of that game, but it’s clear Dave Clawson and Sam Hartman have this team very close. NEXT: vs. Boston College, Saturday

3. Syracuse (6-0): The Orange is one of nine remaining undefeated teams in the nation. Who would have guessed? That impressive run may come to an end this weekend, but Dino Babers certainly has cooled off his seat for the moment, though a brutally-challenging second-half schedule awaits him. NEXT: at Clemson, Saturday

4. North Carolina (6-1): The Tar Heels go into their open date coming off a narrow win over rival Duke. Mack Brown’s club sits atop the Coastal and has won three straight – all over divisional foes. Quarterback Drake Maye continues to be the surprising star of the conference. NEXT: vs. Pittsburgh, Oct. 29

5. Florida State (4-3): The Seminoles need this week’s open date as they try to stop a three-game losing streak. The schedule gave FSU an Atlantic Division murderer’s row with Wake Forest, North Carolina State and Clemson in consecutive weeks. Florida State didn’t get any of those. NEXT: vs. Georgia Tech, Oct. 29

6. Pittsburgh (4-2): Can the Panthers ride running back Israel Abanikanda to a division title? They certainly rode him to the tune of a league-high 129 carries in the first half of the season. Now, after a week off, Pitt figures to keep on that track. The challenge will be playing four of its final six games on the road: NEXT: at Louisville, Saturday

7. North Carolina State (5-2): Star quarterback Devin Leary is done for the year with a torn pectoral muscle. Now, the Wolfpack will have to lean even more heavily on its undeniably championship-caliber defense. The offense put up just nine points against Syracuse last weekend behind backup quarterback Jack Chambers. NEXT: vs. Virginia Tech, Oct. 27

8. Georgia Tech (3-3): The Yellow Jackets have won two in a row under interim coach Brent Keys, and gets to host slumping UVa on Thursday night. Georgia Tech is looking for its first three-game win streak since 2018. NEXT: vs. Virginia, Thursday

9. Miami (3-3): The Hurricanes snapped a three-game losing streak with a road win over Virginia Tech. Miami is letting quarterback Tyler Van Dyke let it fly now and the results have been impressive. He’s thrown for 847 yards and five scores the past two games, regaining the form he showed as a breakout star last season. Winnable games against Duke and Virginia give Miami a chance to build some momentum for a tough stretch run. NEXT: vs. Duke, Saturday

10. Duke (4-3): The Blue Devils followed a 3-point loss at Georgia Tech with a 3-point home loss to rival North Carolina. Duke, an early-season surprise under first-year coach Mike Elko, looked like a shoe-in for a bowl bid. Now, they’ll have to fight for one down the stretch. NEXT: at Miami, Saturday

11. Louisville (3-3): The Cardinals have alternated wins and losses all season to this point, but maintaining even that modest pace will be difficult. Scott Satterfield has the hottest coaching seat in the ACC, and he faces a brutal second-half schedule. It’s still unclear if they’ll have quarterback Malik Cunningham (concussion) back this week. NEXT: vs. Pittsburgh, Saturday

12. Boston College (2-4): The Eagles were no match for Clemson last week. Now, they’ll try it again against Wake Forest. BC has lost the last two meetings with Wake, and four of the last six. It’s managed just 48 points combined in its four losses. NEXT: at Wake Forest, Saturday

13. Virginia (2-4): UVA held its annual Blue-White scrimmage at John Paul Jones Arena on Saturday, and Monday, they were ranked No. 18 in the preseason AP Top 25. Yup. It’s basketball season in Charlottesville. The only thing keeping the Hoos out of the bottom spot is its chief rival. NEXT: at Georgia Tech, Thursday

14. Virginia Tech (2-5): The Hokies have lost four straight and need to regroup during their open date this week. Their lone ACC win – over Boston College on Sept. 11 – feels a lot longer in the past than just a month ago. Offensively-challenged Virginia Tech has been struggling defensively, as well, a bad combination. First-year coach Brent Pry will look for answers during this open date. NEXT: at North Carolina State, Oct. 27