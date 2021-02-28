Week off at home valuable for VCU leading into Atlantic 10 tournament play

DAVIDSON, N.C. — VCU this week will get what’s been a rare opportunity for programs in the Atlantic 10: to begin league tournament play in its home city.
With the A-10 first round through semifinals set to be hosted by a combination of VCU’s Siegel Center and Richmond’s Robins Center this Wednesday through Saturday, the Rams have the luxury of hunkering down in their own practice facility for the entirety of the week.
Also, seeded No. 2, VCU has a double bye in the tournament and will get to be off until Friday afternoon. The time off is huge, coach Mike Rhoades said after Saturday’s regular-season finale at Davidson.
Rhoades said the Rams would use the rest of Saturday, Sunday and Monday to take a break, and for players to take care of their bodies and rehab.
“Just maintenance,” Rhoades said. “And then let's heal some of these guys. And then just get ready to go.”
VCU can really use the break. The Rams are seeking to get leading scorer Bones Hyland back from a right foot sprain suffered on Feb. 20 And second-leading scorer Vince Williams left Saturday’s game with a left ankle sprain.
Forward Mikeal Brown-Jones left Saturday’s game as well, after hurting his left hand. Brown-Jones dislocated a finger on the hand during the week. He didn’t return either.
Rhoades said VCU will take advantage of being home. The team will practice early in the day this week, then give players the rest of the day, which can be used for continued recovery and rest.
“Then extra time for rehab in our facilities, which are state of the art,” Rhoades said. “And our doctors are right there if we need them.”
Then the Rams won’t have to use half a day for travel ahead of game day.
Rhoades said that, this time a year, practices don’t have to be long. What’s more important is having players fresh and healthy. Those two things will be No. 1 on the Rams’ list heading into Friday.
Being home figures to help.
“No matter what, it's about getting better from [Saturday] — making sure we learn from [Saturday] — and making sure our guys are getting healthier and getting right to play at the end of the week,” Rhoades said.
The last time there were A-10 tournament games on campuses was from 2010-12, when first-round games were hosted by higher seeds.
After beginning in Richmond, this year’s A-10 tournament final will be hosted at Dayton's UD Arena on March 14.
