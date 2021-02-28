Week off at home valuable for VCU leading into Atlantic 10 tournament play

Rhoades said VCU will take advantage of being home. The team will practice early in the day this week, then give players the rest of the day, which can be used for continued recovery and rest.

“Then extra time for rehab in our facilities, which are state of the art,” Rhoades said. “And our doctors are right there if we need them.”

Then the Rams won’t have to use half a day for travel ahead of game day.

Rhoades said that, this time a year, practices don’t have to be long. What’s more important is having players fresh and healthy. Those two things will be No. 1 on the Rams’ list heading into Friday.

Being home figures to help.

“No matter what, it's about getting better from [Saturday] — making sure we learn from [Saturday] — and making sure our guys are getting healthier and getting right to play at the end of the week,” Rhoades said.

The last time there were A-10 tournament games on campuses was from 2010-12, when first-round games were hosted by higher seeds.

After beginning in Richmond, this year’s A-10 tournament final will be hosted at Dayton's UD Arena on March 14.