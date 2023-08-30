Mike London is quite accustomed to top-five national rankings this time of year. As a rookie head coach in 2008, his Richmond team began the season at No. 4. One year later, the Spiders were No. 2 entering their opener.

Both squads exceeded the hype. Richmond won the Football Championship Subdivision national title in ’08 and reached the quarterfinals the following season. The Spiders’ lone setbacks in ’09 were by a point to eventual NCAA champ Villanova and by four in the playoffs to Appalachian State on a last-minute touchdown.

Now leading the program at rival William & Mary, London has another well-regarded club. Approaching Thursday’s opener at Coastal Athletic Association newcomer Campbell, the Tribe are fourth in the FCS polls, and like London’s Richmond teams, they are good bets to affirm their ranking.

An established quarterback? UR had Eric Ward. W&M has Darius Wilson.

All-star defenders? The Spiders had Lawrence Sidbury and Eric McBride. The Tribe have John Pius and Nate Lynn.

A 1,000-yard rusher? Richmond had Josh Vaughan. W&M has Bronson Yoder.

As championship pillars go, those are darn good starts.

Here’s another, courtesy of London. Humility.

“You always go into things optimistic,” he said, “but you’re cautious. You always go into things very humble because (when) you start bragging about yourself and talking about what you’ve done and what we’re going to do, it never works out that way.”

The Tribe did plenty last season, and man, were they humbled.

W&M shared the CAA championship with New Hampshire, won a program-record 11 games and advanced in the playoffs for the first time since 2015. But in Arctic conditions at Montana State in the NCAA quarterfinals, the Tribe lost 55-7.

The frostbite may have abated, but the sting of a 48-point punishment certainly lingers for a roster that returns 17 veterans who started at least five games last year, nine on offense and eight on defense.

Some other Week 1 college football musings:

ALONZA BARNETT will be the fourth different quarterback to start a season-opener for James Madison in Curt Cignetti’s five years as the Dukes’ coach. The first three — Ben DiNucci, Cole Johnson and Todd Centeio — had thrown a combined 1,083 passes before starting an opener for Cignetti.

Barnett, a redshirt freshman, has thrown one, that in a 2022 blowout of Norfolk State. The most recent redshirt freshman quarterback to start an opener for the Dukes was Matt LeZotte in 2001.

Cignetti had a far more experienced option this summer in graduate transfer Jordan McCloud, who passed for 3,251 yards and 23 touchdowns at South Florida and Arizona. But McCloud is penciled in as the backup.

“I think Alonzo has separated himself from the pack pretty significantly,” Cignetti told Harrisonburg media Tuesday as JMU prepared for Saturday’s visit from Bucknell.

That separation transpired quickly. Cignetti said Barnett took over first-team practice reps the second day of training camp and has been entrenched since.

“I have total confidence in Alonza,” Cignetti said, citing his strong arm and quick release, “and the offense does, too.”

Given JMU’s superb quarterback play since his arrival, Cignetti’s management of the position borders on unassailable.

After the presumptive conquest of Bucknell, the Dukes face consecutive road dates at Virginia, reigning Sun Belt Conference champion Troy and Utah State, opponents that will reveal far more about Barnett than will the Bison.

VIRGINIA TECH coach Brent Pry met with reporters for 20-plus minutes Tuesday, and one sentence stood out.

“He’s pretty special running the football,” Pry said.

He is tailback Bhayshul Tuten, a transfer from North Carolina A&T who is slated to start Saturday’s opener at Lane Stadium versus Old Dominion.

The stats merit repeating: In their 3-8 season last year, the Hokies’ broke only just two runs of at least 30 yards, none in the last nine games. Only Northwestern, N.C. State and Colorado had fewer such rushes.

Tuten had seven runs of 30-plus yards in 2022, a primary reason he averaged 6.6 yards per carry and earned an offer from Tech when he entered the transfer portal.

Tuten may also return kickoffs, and if he’s as gifted as Pry suggests, and if an offensive line anchored by center Kaden Moore emerges, the Hokies may produce the running game Pry envisions.

“We’ve invested a lot of time, a lot of snaps, a lot of conversation in running the football,” Pry said. “So we’re committed to it.”

