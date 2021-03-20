'We'll be back' say Hokies after first-round NCAA exit

INDIANAPOLIS – Despite the sting of Friday’s overtime loss to Florida in the first round, Virginia Tech sophomore guard Nahiem Alleyne said he plans to keep watching the rest of the NCAA basketball tournament.
That’s not what he was hoping for, though, when the team left Blacksburg for Indianapolis a week ago.
“I was planning to be in it,” said Alleyne after scoring a career-high 28 points in the 75-70 loss to the Gators. “Everybody watching me.”
Now, that’s Alleyne’s plan – and Virginia Tech’s focus – for next year.
“We’ll be back next year for sure,” said Alleyne, whose 3-pointer with 1.4 seconds to play forced the overtime after Tech let a 10-point lead slip away. “I definitely think we could have made a run in the tournament, but this definitely set a fire in all of us. We’re going to be back here for sure.”
With the NCAA declaring the 2020-21 season would not count against players’ college eligibility, the entire Hokies roster could return for another year.
“That's our plan right now. I don't expect to lose anyone,” said second-year coach Mike Young. “I hope like crazy I don't lose anyone. I think so much of the young people in our program.”
That includes senior point guard Wabissa Bede. On Tuesday, Bede said he had not yet decided on his future plans.
“I’m going to think about everything after the season,” Bede said then. “I can’t look too far ahead. If I do that, I’m not focused on the task at hand.”
Tech (15-7) hasn’t announced the intentions of its other senior, Iowa grad transfer Cordell Pemsl. A second grad transfer, Kansas State guard Cartier Diarra, opted out of this season after four games. His future plans are unknown.
The Hokies figure to be returning a second-team all-conference forward in Keve Aluma and emerging star in forward Justyn Mutts and a plenty of backcourt talent led by Alleyne, Tyrece Radford, Jalen Cone, Hunter Cattoor and Joe Bamisile.
A year ago, Young said his focus was an adding size, experience and depth to the team’s front court. This offseason? He’s on the hunt for another post player, maybe a true center who could allow Aluma to play the power forward spot and Mutts to work at small forward.
“I'd like to be able to move Keve to the 4 quite a bit more,” said Young. “Mutts and Aluma on the front line, it was a really good one, but to add another body that can play, that can rebound the ball and do the things that we ask our post players to do, I think that's very important to us.”
Tech could also get that front-court production from a pair of players currently on the roster. Freshman David N’Guessan played well in spurts this season and sophomore John Ojiako saw time in just six games as he continued to work his way back from a knee injury.
The Hokies have already added Wofford transfer guard Storm Murphy, who announced on Twitter he would be joining his former coach for his graduate season. That leaves Tech, currently, with one scholarship to give, presumably to a post player.
Young is looking to build on a surprisingly successful 2020-21 campaign. Picked to finish 11th in the ACC in the preseason, the Hokies ended up third in the conference. The regular season included wins over three eventual tournament teams – Villanova, Clemson and Virginia.
Tech’s NCAA at-large bid meant Young had taken the team to the tournament earlier his tenure than any coach in program history.
Still, squandering a 10-point lead against Florida and losing in overtime, then seeing that 15-seed Oral Roberts had knocked off the daunting 2-seed in the Hokies’ region – Ohio State – made for a bitter ending to another otherwise satisfying season.
“I don't know that anybody is satisfied with getting here,” said Young. “Getting here is a significant achievement and one that we're proud of, but I had a really good team that I thought could advance and move along, and we didn't today, and that's frustrating. We'll seethe over that for a while, but at some point soon we'll turn our attention to what a remarkable team and group of people this was to coach.”
