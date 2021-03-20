'We'll be back' say Hokies after first-round NCAA exit

“I’m going to think about everything after the season,” Bede said then. “I can’t look too far ahead. If I do that, I’m not focused on the task at hand.”

Tech (15-7) hasn’t announced the intentions of its other senior, Iowa grad transfer Cordell Pemsl. A second grad transfer, Kansas State guard Cartier Diarra, opted out of this season after four games. His future plans are unknown.

The Hokies figure to be returning a second-team all-conference forward in Keve Aluma and emerging star in forward Justyn Mutts and a plenty of backcourt talent led by Alleyne, Tyrece Radford, Jalen Cone, Hunter Cattoor and Joe Bamisile.

A year ago, Young said his focus was an adding size, experience and depth to the team’s front court. This offseason? He’s on the hunt for another post player, maybe a true center who could allow Aluma to play the power forward spot and Mutts to work at small forward.

“I'd like to be able to move Keve to the 4 quite a bit more,” said Young. “Mutts and Aluma on the front line, it was a really good one, but to add another body that can play, that can rebound the ball and do the things that we ask our post players to do, I think that's very important to us.”