Wells' big night helps propel James Madison to 34-21 win over North Dakota, back to FCS semifinals

The run game carried the first touchdown drive, and one of the big plays to Wells helped set up the second.

The Dukes shuffled their running back rotation on the initial touchdown drive, mixing in starter Percy Agyei-Obese, Latrele Palmer and Solomon Vanhorse. Agyei-Obese set the tone, with a 14-yard run on the drive’s first play.

Quarterback Cole Johnson connected with Kris Thornton to put JMU in UND territory with a 12-yard pickup to the Fighting Hawks’ 39 yard line.

The Dukes then executed seven runs in a row. Vanhorse broke open an 18-yard gain to the UND 18, to help set up a barreling 3-yard touchdown run by Agyei-Obese. JMU led 10-7 with 30 seconds left in the opening quarter.

A run-predominant offense for UND (5-2) limited to zero net rushing yards in the first quarter came alive to start the second quarter with a 45-yard run by standout back Otis Weah on the first play of the period. That drive ended in a 5-yard Weah touchdown.

But JMU responded with its second smooth touchdown drive. Johnson dumped a pass off to Vanhorse, who sprinted for a 15-yard gain, and Johnson later hit on a deep ball to Wells for 38 yards to the UND 6. Agyei-Obese again finished that drive, with a 6-yard run, to make it 17-7 JMU with 10:18 left before the half.