'We're the best team in the A-10': Taking stock of the Atlantic 10 hierarchy as VCU enters conference play

Winners of four-straight heading into Atlantic 10 play, VCU has to be feeling bullish on its prospects of making real noise during its conference slate.

At least sophomore forward Jalen DeLoach is.

"I feel like we're the best team in the A-10, to be honest," DeLoach said after Wednesday's 74-52 win over Navy, a game in which VCU played perhaps its best 32 minutes of the season to take total control after the Midshipmen jumped out to a 20-7 lead in the first 8 minutes.

"Most people don't think we can win it, coach has said that," continued DeLoach, who set a new career high with 18 points, and added 6 rebounds and 2 blocks

"We've got to come out every night and prove them wrong."

The Rams (9-4) are on Christmas break until New Year's Eve when they begin A-10 play with a 2 p.m. home game against La Salle (5-7).

And though VCU has had its struggles during the non-conference portion of its schedule -- namely in lackluster showings at Temple (83-73 loss) and against Jacksonville (73-62 loss) -- DeLoach's proclamation really isn't as audacious as it might sound to some.

For starters, VCU was picked to finish third in the conference's preseason poll, so pundits came into the season viewing the Rams as one of the A-10's best teams. What's more, a conference that was supposed to be be stronger this year with the addition of Loyola Chicago (6-5) has proved shaky at best in terms of its collective non-conference performance.

Can you guess the three A-10 teams with better non-conference records than VCU as of Thursday?

Fordham (12-1), Duquesne (10-3) and UMass (9-3).

If you guessed right, bravo. Because those three squads were picked to finish 11th, 15th and 8th, respectively, in the A-10 preseason poll.

Kenpom.com's latest metrics (adjusted efficiency margin) have Dayton (8-5) as the A-10's top-ranked team at No. 60 in the country. St. Louis (8-5) is second at No. 73, followed by Richmond (6-6) at No. 98 and VCU at No. 106.

Duquesne comes in at No. 118, George Mason (7-5) at 121, Loyola at 124, then UMass (129) and Davidson (7-5, 135) before a moderate gap to the rest.

Kenpom ranks La Salle as the conference's worst team at No. 260 in the nation.

So it would appear, as it did going into the year, that the Flyers and Billikens are the Rams' top adversaries atop the conference's hierarchy, with the fierce rival Spiders also in the conversation.

The Flyers do not have a strong nonconference victory to hang their hat on after going winless (losses to Wisconsin, NC State and BYU) at the Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis. Wyoming, SMU and Robert Morris may be Dayton's strongest wins in nonconference play.

The Billikens have been more polarizing. They've notched good wins over Providence, Drake, Memphis and Murray State. But they've also lost three of their last four with defeats at the hands of Iona, Boise State and, most recently on Wednesday night, a shocking 69-67 loss to SIU Edwardsville.

So when you really think about it, DeLoach's assertion isn't far-fetched at all. VCU is playing its best basketball of the season heading into competition in a conference that appears relatively there for the taking.

"I feel like we're more together now," said sophomore wing Nick Kern. "As we get on a roll, we continue to come together, more and more."

DeLoach added that head coach Mike Rhoades told his Rams that Navy's style of play, a slower-paced approach that incorporates lots of back-door cuts and off-ball movement a la the Princeton offense, mirrors teams like Richmond that VCU will see in its Atlantic 10 schedule.

"So our [non]-conference schedule has been like teams in-conference, so we've seen every look, every offense, every defense," DeLoach said.

"So I feel like we'll be good."

Rhoades echoed his players in saying that Navy's style helped VCU prepare for its Atlantic 10 opponents, surely not a coincidence for a program that has for years excelled at scheduling nuance, getting the right non-conference opponents on the docket at the opportune time.

"Good team win, we're going to play teams like that in our league," Rhoades said.

"The way we responded, it was great. So I'm really proud of the guys."