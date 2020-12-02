What is Virginia Tech's scuffling defense in for Saturday night against Clemson?

As he began studying video of Virginia Tech’s defense this week, a number of things stood out to Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott.

The Hokies, he could see, have clearly dealt with players being in and out of the lineup, and they have depth issues that have led to them playing some defenders for most of the snaps in games.

“Virginia Tech looks a little bit all over the place, kind of searching,” said Elliott. “They’re trying to do a lot of things, trying to figure out what their identity is. And they may not have all their pieces week in and week out.”

It’s assessment of the Hokies’ defense that is both reasonable and scathing. Nine games into the 2020 season, the unit still hasn’t found an identity under new coordinator Justin Hamilton, even reverting the past two games to using more of the concepts it employed for decades under former coordinator Bud Foster.

The results haven’t been pretty, and things may only get worse Saturday night when Tech (4-5, 4-4 ACC) hosts the third-ranked Tigers, who lead the ACC averaging 46 points per game.

Elliott’s review of the Hokies certainly wasn’t glowing, but, asked about it, Tech senior defensive tackle Jarrod Hewitt agreed with his point.