What makes Vince Williams VCU’s leading rebounder?

Williams looks at it as, against players bigger than him around the rim, he can take the opportunity to fly in and get “sneaky” rebounds.

Then, as one of VCU’s top ball handlers, he can then take those rebounds and begin to turn them into offensive opportunities.

“If I can get a rebound, then that just helps us out,” Williams said. “Because everybody can run the lane. Me and [point guard Ace Baldwin], good vision, everybody can spot up and get open shots."

But what Williams adds to that athleticism is length on par with VCU’s bigs — Rhoades said people don’t realize how long Williams’ arms are.

At 6-11.5, Williams’ wingspan is fourth-highest on the team, behind just the 6-foot-9-tall Ward (7-3.5), the 6-foot-8 tall Jimmy Nichols Jr. (7-3) and the 6-foot-9-tall Jalen DeLoach (7-0), and matching that of the 6-foot-8-tall Levi Stockard III.

With that, Williams over the last eight games has averaged 8.2 rebounds. That’s compared to an average of 4.3 rebounds in VCU’s first seven games.

But VCU, as a team, has a season rebound margin of minus-four on average, which is 314th nationally.