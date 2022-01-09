What makes Vince Williams VCU’s leading rebounder?

PHILADELPHIA — Upon mention of his double-double this past Wednesday at Dayton, Vince Williams smiled after VCU’s 85-66 win at La Salle on Saturday, joking that he had another double-double in mind.
“I was trying to get another one,” he said.
Williams didn’t quite get there, but it was still another solid rebounding effort for the senior, with six boards to go along with his 16 points, five assists and three steals.
The Toledo, Ohio, native’s rebound tally Saturday maintained his season average of 6.1 boards a game (79 total in 13 games). And it maintained the wing’s team lead in that category.
At 6-6 Williams is the Rams’ top rebounder, ahead of second-place Hason Ward, who’s averaging five rebounds with 55 total in 11 games.
Though he sometimes slots in at the power forward spot, when VCU goes small, Williams is not a frontcourt player in the traditional sense. So how does he find himself with such a significant portion of the Rams’ boards?
“He just has a really good nose for the ball,” coach Mike Rhoades said. “He's just a good athlete. And so it carries over to the basketball court.”
Williams looks at it as, against players bigger than him around the rim, he can take the opportunity to fly in and get “sneaky” rebounds.
Then, as one of VCU’s top ball handlers, he can then take those rebounds and begin to turn them into offensive opportunities.
“If I can get a rebound, then that just helps us out,” Williams said. “Because everybody can run the lane. Me and [point guard Ace Baldwin], good vision, everybody can spot up and get open shots."
But what Williams adds to that athleticism is length on par with VCU’s bigs — Rhoades said people don’t realize how long Williams’ arms are.
At 6-11.5, Williams’ wingspan is fourth-highest on the team, behind just the 6-foot-9-tall Ward (7-3.5), the 6-foot-8 tall Jimmy Nichols Jr. (7-3) and the 6-foot-9-tall Jalen DeLoach (7-0), and matching that of the 6-foot-8-tall Levi Stockard III.
With that, Williams over the last eight games has averaged 8.2 rebounds. That’s compared to an average of 4.3 rebounds in VCU’s first seven games.
But VCU, as a team, has a season rebound margin of minus-four on average, which is 314th nationally.
At La Salle on Saturday, DeLoach had a team- and career-high, seven rebounds and Ward matched Williams at six rebounds, though the final margin was minus-two (34 to 32).
Rhoades would like to see more of the type of rebounding effort the Rams showed in the second half at Dayton, beating the Flyers 21-13 in the final 20 minutes to help pave the 53-52 win.
Williams continuing to rebound the way he has of late could go a long way in those efforts.
“He just has a really good feel and nose for the ball,” Rhoades said.