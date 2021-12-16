What’s up with VCU at the free throw line?

When it came to the topic of free throw shooting, VCU coach Mike Rhoades kept it frank when asked about it after Wednesday's game against Florida Atlantic.
The Rams, he mentioned, either are without — or were without when it comes to Ace Baldwin — three of their best free throw shooters this season. He mentioned Bones Hyland, now in the NBA, who shot a team-high 86.2% at the charity stripe last season.
He also mentioned Baldwin and Jamir Watkins, who shot 76.9% and 74.6%, respectively. Baldwin missed the Rams’ first eight games while still working back from an offseason Achilles rupture. Watkins is out for the year with a torn right ACL.
“We lost three good free throw shooters,” Rhoades said Wednesday.
Also guard Tre Clark, who was off the team after what was termed a “university suspension” last February, had shot 84.2% (16 of 19) in 16 games last year.
All that helped to add up to a season free throw percentage of 76.1%, a single-season program record.
But Hyland and Watkins aren’t in the mix, and Baldwin is just getting back into it the past three games. And VCU’s performance at the line has dipped significantly.
The Rams, after going 14 of 23 (60.9%) in their 66-46 win over FAU, are at 63.96% for the season, 324th in the nation.
“We got to practice, we got to continue to work on it,” Rhoades said. “And we do.”
They work on it every day in fact, in different ways — “That's the crazy part about it,” KeShawn Curry said.
Rhoades detailed the methods VCU uses to work on free throws on his radio show last week, with host Robby Robinson.
The Rams run through a circuit on the rims around their gym in the Basketball Development Center, where they have to make 60 free throws total — 10 at each basket. If a player doesn’t make those 60 at a clip of over 74%, he has to shoot the free throws again.
There’s also portions of practice where players are put in pressure free throw situations, to make four, six, eight or 10 in a row as a team.
“Or you keep going,” Rhoades said on the show. “And sometimes we get it done quick, sometimes we don’t.”
Other times there’s pressure one-and-one free throw drills. And if a player misses either the front end or the back end of the one-and-one, the punishment is sprints.
But what Rhoades is seeing in games is that a couple of players aren’t sticking to their free throw shooting routine. And others shoot too fast at the line.
“And some of our younger guys got to get up there with more confidence,” Rhoades said Wednesday.
VCU, in the second half in particular Wednesday, was just 8 of 15 on free throws. The team was 8 of 14 in the second half of last Saturday’s win at ODU, missing five of its last seven.
The Rams also went 14 for 24 overall at the line in their 70-63 overtime loss to Connecticut in the Battle 4 Atlantis and 7 of 13 in their 69-61 loss to Baylor the day before. They were 6 of 11 in a 56-54 loss to Chattanooga and 7 of 15 in a 58-44 loss to Wagner.
And the work will continue, as VCU hopes to carry over better output over on game day.
"We're going to get there though,” Baldwin said.