What’s up with VCU at the free throw line?

The Rams, after going 14 of 23 (60.9%) in their 66-46 win over FAU, are at 63.96% for the season, 324th in the nation.

“We got to practice, we got to continue to work on it,” Rhoades said. “And we do.”

They work on it every day in fact, in different ways — “That's the crazy part about it,” KeShawn Curry said.

Rhoades detailed the methods VCU uses to work on free throws on his radio show last week, with host Robby Robinson.

The Rams run through a circuit on the rims around their gym in the Basketball Development Center, where they have to make 60 free throws total — 10 at each basket. If a player doesn’t make those 60 at a clip of over 74%, he has to shoot the free throws again.

There’s also portions of practice where players are put in pressure free throw situations, to make four, six, eight or 10 in a row as a team.

“Or you keep going,” Rhoades said on the show. “And sometimes we get it done quick, sometimes we don’t.”