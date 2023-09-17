PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Another poor start put Virginia Tech in a hole it couldn’t get out of Saturday at Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights recovered Tech quarterback Kyron Drones’ fumble on the Hokies’ opening possession and promptly converted it into a touchdown.

Rutgers would go up 21-3 at halftime on its way to a 35-16 win, a result that dropped the Hokies to 1-2 this season.

The ragged beginning was reminiscent of Tech’s previous game, when it gave up 17 straight points out of the gate to Purdue and lost 24-17.

“I think we’ve got self-inflicted wounds,” Tech coach Brent Pry said. “We have to start better. I don’t know if it’s a confidence thing. Maybe the way we start practice? We’re going to look at it as coaches and certainly talk about it as players. We know the team that we can be. There’s signs of it in both of these losses. There’s signs of it in moments. We have to be the team that we’re capable of being more consistently throughout fourth quarters.”

So far this season, Tech has been outscored 21-2 in the first quarter of games, and 69-39 in the first half.

The Hokies visit Marshall next weekend hoping to avoid their first 1-3 start since 1991. Here’s what we learned about Virginia Tech in its loss at Rutgers.

Kyron Drones is an intriguing option at QB

Pry said starting quarterback Grant Wells, in his second season as Tech’s starter, was only available Saturday in an emergency role. Wells is recovering from a lower leg injury he suffered in the Purdue loss.

In his place, the Hokies started Baylor transfer Kyron Drones – and got mixed results.

Drones sparked Tech’s struggling running game, rushing for 74 yards on 22 attempts. And, at times, he looked good throwing the ball. He went 19 for 32 for 190 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Arguably Drones’ best throw of the day, a deep ball to an open Da’Quan Felton in the third quarter, resulted in a drop.

After the game, Pry said Wells would be “questionable” for Saturday’s game at Marshall, where Wells began his college career. But Drones’ performance should offer some confidence he can get the job done.

The run defense faltered

Pry asserted that the real statistical damage to Tech’s run defense statistics came in the fourth quarter, but really, the Hokies struggled with their assignments right from the first Rutgers snap. In all, the Scarlet Knights ran for 256 yards and four touchdowns, biting off 7.5 yards per carry.

Starting the game without linebacker Alan Tisdale and safety Nasir Peoples, then losing safety Jalen Stroman for the second half to an injury forced Tech to play some younger defenders and resulted in some assignment issues, perhaps none larger than on a third-and-one play in the fourth quarter that Rutgers running back Kyle Monangai broke for a 55-yard touchdown and a 28-16 lead.

On the year, Tech ranks next-to-last in the ACC in run defense, allowing 212 rushing yards per game.

Tech still can’t run the ball

On the other side of things, Virginia Tech is still struggling to develop a traditional running game. While Drones’ keeping the ball from the quarterback position was productive Saturday, the Hokies’ running backs still haven’t gotten in gear.

Bhayshul Tuten and Malachi Thomas combined for just 16 rushes for 57 yards and Tuten’s 1-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.

With Kaden Moore moving to center, Tuten transferring in and Thomas getting healthy, Tech coaches were optimistic the Hokies would be able to run the ball with their backs this season. But through three games, their 83 yards per game and 2.4 yards per carry are only better than Virginia’s marks in the 14-team ACC.

Young receivers are gaining trust

Certainly necessity was behind it, with both Ali Jennings and Jalin Lane out, but Tech turned to some of its youngest wide receivers during Saturday’s game against Rutgers. That included former Highland Springs Takye Heath, though Heath was carted off with an injury after just one play.

Another true freshman, Aydon Greene, had a pair of 12-yard receptions and redshirt freshman Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw had a 9-yard catch.

Turnovers, special teams errors hurt

Some early mistakes really got things going in a bad direction for the Hokies. Bhayshul Tuten returned the opening kickoff from the 4-yard line and was stopped at the 16, starting Tech in bad field position. On the second snap, Drones lost a fumble that Rutgers recovered, setting up a 19-yard touchdown run and a quick 7-0 lead for the Scarlet Knights, just 43 seconds into the game.

Tech kicker John Love missed a 36-yard field goal on the Hokies’ third possession.

Drones also threw an interception on Tech’s first drive of the second quarter, though Rutgers’ Flip Dixon made a great play near the sideline on that play.