COLLEGE PARK, Md. – Coming off an emotionally draining, one-point home loss to James Madison, it was fair to wonder how Virginia would come out in Friday night’s game at Maryland. The answer, it turned out, was that the Cavaliers came out strong.

UVa grabbed a 14-0 lead in the first quarter, before things unraveled in its 42-14 loss to the Terrapins.

“They got up off the mat from last week,” Virginia coach Tony Elliott said. “They came to battle today. They fought their tails off. They believed that they were going to win that football game.

“I’m really proud of them because they had a decision to make after last week. You lose a heartbreaker last week, there at the end, and you don’t finish the game that you had under control in the fourth quarter. But they came back.”

Virginia is 0-3 to start a season for the first time since 2016 and has lost six straight games dating back to last season. But it hasn’t played its first ACC contest of the year. That comes Friday night in Charlottesville when the Cavaliers host North Carolina State and former UVa quarterback Brennan Armstrong.

We’ll learn more about what kind of season the Cavaliers are heading toward in that game. For now, here’s what learned about Virginia in its loss to Maryland.

Anthony Colandrea’s for real, but he’s still a true freshman

Colandrea, the rookie quarterback was electric in his debut start last weekend against JMU. Still, UVa coaches said Tony Muskett would remain the starter if healthy. Muskett wasn’t full speed Friday night, so Colandrea got the chance for an encore.

After throwing for 377 yards and two scores against the Dukes, including hitting on his first six passes, Colandrea came out hot again. He connected on his first five throws, including a 19-yard touchdown pass to Kobe Pace with a Maryland defender rushing in on him, and staked the Cavaliers to an early 14-0 lead.

But Colandrea didn’t finish well. At one point, he threw three straight interceptions, the first coming with UVa driving for a potential game-tying touchdown. On third down at the 12-yard line, Colandrea tried to force a pass for Malik Washington into tight coverage, instead of trying to tuck the ball and run for the end zone.

Instead, it ended up being the first of three straight interceptions he’d throw, all of which led to Maryland touchdowns.

Special teams remain not so special

Virginia had hoped to make major improvements on special teams this season, but three games into the year, that hasn’t been the case. Kickoff specialist Matt Ganyard hasn’t consistently kicked the ball to the end zone and Friday night, that came back to bite UVa.

Maryland’s first points came on a 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Maryland’s Braeden Wisloski with 4:03 left in the opening quarter.

That’s the latest major breakdown, following last week’s JMU blocked punt the Dukes recovered for a touchdown.

After the Maryland loss, Elliott said the team needed to “take more pride” in special teams, and also suggested the coaches would review which players are getting the assignment to play on those units.

Hard to defend this defense

Last season, Virginia's defense kept it in games. The bend-but-don't break philosophy coordinator John Rudzinski brought in meshed perfectly with UVa's personnel and the Cavaliers became a defense that tightened in the red zone.

This season, that hasn't been the case. After allowing just 24 points per game last year, the Cavaliers have yielded 42.3 points an outing so far in 2023.

Opponents scored touchdowns in the red zone 44% of the time last season. This year, that number's doubled to 88% (14 touchdowns in 16 red-zone possessions.)

Offensive line shake-up pays off

After allowing eight sacks over its first two games and struggling to run the ball, Virginia shook up its offensive line, moving Brian Stevens, the Dayton transfer, from guard to center, and Ty Furnish from center out to guard. Furnish had been struggling with low snaps through the first two games. Stevens, who hadn’t played center since his high school days, was steady in the middle of the line and Elliott said he was pleased with Furnish’s play at guard, although he was flagged for at least one false start in the game.

Virginia is developing confidence in its young wide receivers: At one point in the first half, Virginia had three of its young wide receivers on the field together in sophomores Eli Wood and Dakota Twitty and freshman Suderian Harrison.

The group didn’t produce much, but their presence on the field says that at least Virginia’s coaches believe they’re

Cavaliers still unsettled at cornerback

Clemson transfer Malcolm Greene, the former Highland Springs star, got his first start at corner for Virginia, taking over for SMU transfer Sam Westfall. After a strong first half, one that included a lot of jawing back and forth with Maryland wide receiver Jashaun Jones, Greene got burned for the go-ahead touchdown in the third quarter.

Jones beat him off the line and pulled away running a deep route up the right sideline. Taulia Tagovailoa made a great throw on the run to the wide open Jones for the 64-yard score and a 21-14 lead.

After that, UVa went to freshman Dre Walker at the spot.

After the game, Elliott said Greene had earned the chance to play by his performance in practice, and added the defensive staff felt Greene was better suited for the matchup with Maryland.