What will be impact of past week for VCU moving forward?

Or, zooming back out, it could mean three good halves of play to one “debacle” of a half. That’s what the Rams had in the past week, if the first half from Wednesday's game is grouped together with the two halves of Saturday’s triumph — with the second half against St. Bonaventure the glaring outlier.

But it boils down to how VCU responds to adversity moving forward. That could be the most valuable impact of the past week for the Rams in the future.

Rhoades said they’re going to go through some “junk” again — some bad halves. It’s inevitable. But growth would be not allowing a little junk to turn into a scrap heap.

“‘Are we not going to allow it to be a full 20 [minutes]?' Maybe it's a four-minute stretch, a six-minute stretch,” Rhoades said. “The other team's really good, too, and they want to go on a run. Are we going to handle it the right way?”

Rhoades was happy with how his team handled the second half Saturday, not letting its foot off the pedal, and doing it without the coaching staff having to mention it. In that way, the group mostly avoided adversity Saturday.

Next time the Rams face some, though, perhaps the past week will be in the back of their minds.

“The No. 1 thing with a young team is, 'How are you going to deal with stuff when things don't go your way?' When you get knocked down, or you're in the valley. You got to dig together and find a way to get out of it,” Rhoades said. “And some days you respond, some days you don't. Second half [at St. Bonaventure we] didn't. ... But I was really proud of how we responded the last two days. And it showed up [Saturday].”