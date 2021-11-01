What's next for UVA following Brennan Armstrong's injury?

Armstrong – who still leads the nation in passing yardage after throwing for 337 yards Saturday –appeared to suffer the injury reaching to extend the ball for first-down yardage while converting a third-and-3 play near midfield early in the fourth quarter. He picked up four yards but on the next play, he badly underthrew Billy Kemp IV and was intercepted.

Armstrong, a left-hander, came off the field pointing to the left side of his rib cage and appeared to tell UVA coaches, “It’s broken.”

UVA has not updated Armstrong’s status and predicting how long he could be out if he suffered broken ribs is tricky because of the many variables – how many ribs are broken, which ones, what type of fractures and where on the ribs the crack or cracks occurred.

As a left-handed quarterback, an injury to the left side of his rib cage could have a more significant impact on his ability to throw the football, as it clearly did on the one pass he threw after the injury occurred.

The rib or ribs themselves, if they were broke, could take anywhere from 3-8 weeks to heal. The Cavaliers host Notre Dame on Nov. 13, the first game after their open date.