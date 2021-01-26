What's 'same' could be key for James Madison in spring football season

As the James Madison football program winds up an unorthodox spring-semester preseason camp, there’s two simple words the Dukes have used, coach Curt Cignetti said — perhaps to keep things in perspective: “different” and “same.”
“Different” represents the way their day-to-day business has had to be tweaked to prepare to play a season pushed back from the fall to due to the COVID-19 pandemic that’s still raging. That includes how the Dukes meet, with either all attendees present virtually, or a portion. Also how they have to distance themselves from each other during practice, 6 feet apart.
But, in the midst of that, what’s “same,” Cignetti said, is what it takes to be successful.
“In terms of the day-to-day process of getting better and the things you have to do individually and collectively to be the best you can be,” Cignetti said.
JMU began preseason practice Friday, the start of four-day-a-week sessions as its Feb. 20 season opener against Morehead State fast approaches.
As Cignetti said, there’s no manual for the type of ramp-up period the Dukes are embarking on.
But if what it takes to be successful remains the same this spring, the defending FCS national runner-ups and Colonial Athletic Association champions will hope the formula works again.
"It'll probably be a couple of weeks before they're where we want them to be,” Cignetti said after Saturday’s practice. “But we got enough experience on this staff to have a good plan. And have a team ready to play on the 20th."
After JMU closed its “fall ball” practice period in November — a simulation of sorts of a typical spring practice period — Cignetti expressed that he felt his team got a lot of valuable work in, but still had a long way to go.
What followed was a few weeks off from practice for the holidays. When players returned, they did about a week and a half of weight lifting and conditioning before beginning practice last week.
But Cignetti said he’s still trying to get players into football shape — which includes old-school running after practice — while still trying to install schemes on offense, defense and special teams. So he said the Dukes have slowed down the installation process, by about 35%. And practice itself has been cut by about 30%.
“It's just sort of bringing this team along so that they can develop into the best football players they can become, and keeping them healthy,” Cignetti said.
Upon that backdrop, the Dukes’ starting quarterback battle rages on from fall ball, between senior Cole Johnson and junior Gage Moloney. Cignetti said the two are neck and neck.
Johnson practiced with JMU’s starting group Friday, and Moloney did on Saturday. The competition will continue play to play, drill to drill, day to day, from here.
“I think what we would like to see is it be pretty obvious,” Cignetti said. “That this guy has separated himself and he deserves to be the guy. And I have total confidence in both guys."
On defense, JMU got good news earlier this month, that senior cornerback Greg Ross, a transfer from North Carolina, was granted a waiver for immediate eligibility. The Dukes also added junior defensive lineman Mason Cholewa from UCF, who will also be eligible for the upcoming season. Both additions were officially announced in December.
“I think those are two really good adds on the defensive side,” Cignetti said.
But Cignetti revealed some not-so-good news on Saturday, that sophomore defensive lineman Jalen Green suffered a knee injury in the Dukes’ final scrimmage of fall ball and will miss the spring. JMU was already tasked with replacing starters Adeeb Atariwa, Ron’Dell Carter and John Daka on the defensive line. And Isaac Ukwu, a potential new starter on the line, suffered a knee injury in the fall that will keep him out during the spring season as well.
After Morehead State, JMU will host Robert Morris on Feb. 27 before beginning a regionalized CAA schedule with two games each against Richmond, William & Mary and Elon, through April 10.
Cignetti said he feels confident the Dukes will start and finish the season. Despite what’s “different,” they’ll try to maintain as much “same” as possible.
“We just have to do everything within our control to keep our guys on the field, develop them and [be] the best team we can be,” Cignetti said. “One day at a time.”
