What's 'same' could be key for James Madison in spring football season

"It'll probably be a couple of weeks before they're where we want them to be,” Cignetti said after Saturday’s practice. “But we got enough experience on this staff to have a good plan. And have a team ready to play on the 20th."

After JMU closed its “fall ball” practice period in November — a simulation of sorts of a typical spring practice period — Cignetti expressed that he felt his team got a lot of valuable work in, but still had a long way to go.

What followed was a few weeks off from practice for the holidays. When players returned, they did about a week and a half of weight lifting and conditioning before beginning practice last week.

But Cignetti said he’s still trying to get players into football shape — which includes old-school running after practice — while still trying to install schemes on offense, defense and special teams. So he said the Dukes have slowed down the installation process, by about 35%. And practice itself has been cut by about 30%.

“It's just sort of bringing this team along so that they can develop into the best football players they can become, and keeping them healthy,” Cignetti said.