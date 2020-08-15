When football games are cut, what happens to the contracts?

There’s a couple of different law functions that could, in theory, determine what becomes of some of this year’s contracts. One is something that’s seemed to become a sort of buzz term in college athletics reporting this year: force majeure. The straight, Merriam-Webster definition is, “an event or effect that cannot be reasonably anticipated or controlled.”

Force majeure, in contracts, refers to a clause that excuses obligations in the agreement due to unanticipated scenarios.

"A contract term that says, 'It's not our fault, it's not your fault. It's just not possible for us, because of this third-party event — a hurricane, a disease, a whatever. A power failure. We just can't pull off the event,'” said Brian Johnson, who’s of counsel at Woods Rogers in Charlottesville. “And so, because of that, performance is either delayed or, possibly, canceled.”

The clauses are typically so-called boilerplate, or routine, language written into contracts. How specific those clauses are could determine if they would be able to be exercised in the case of the current pandemic.