When football games are cut, what happens to the contracts?

As fall football schedules get slashed and erased, one of the many questions begged is what becomes of the important pieces of paper binding schools together for the scores of nonconference games that now won’t happen?
When schools set nonconference contest dates, they enter into contracts with each other to make the games official. Many of those matchups are so-called “buy games” where a bigger school (like one in a Power 5 conference) pays a smaller school (like one in the Football Championship Subdivision) to play in what is often a victory for the big school.
For example, Virginia Tech was slated to pay North Alabama $425,000 to play this season, and Virginia was slated to pay VMI $375,000. James Madison was slated to receive $600,000 to play at North Carolina this year. Similar contracts were written up between schools across the country.
But with the games scratched, what happens to the contracts that remain? Would schools on either side be on the hook for damages because of the cancellations? Could there be litigation in some cases?
There’s all kinds of possibilities, but the nature of the collegiate sports business could drive the likely outcomes.
"I think there's a good chance that we're going to see more successful outcomes as far as excusing performance in the pandemic cases,” University of Richmond law professor David Frisch said. “But, one never knows."
There’s a couple of different law functions that could, in theory, determine what becomes of some of this year’s contracts. One is something that’s seemed to become a sort of buzz term in college athletics reporting this year: force majeure. The straight, Merriam-Webster definition is, “an event or effect that cannot be reasonably anticipated or controlled.”
Force majeure, in contracts, refers to a clause that excuses obligations in the agreement due to unanticipated scenarios.
"A contract term that says, 'It's not our fault, it's not your fault. It's just not possible for us, because of this third-party event — a hurricane, a disease, a whatever. A power failure. We just can't pull off the event,'” said Brian Johnson, who’s of counsel at Woods Rogers in Charlottesville. “And so, because of that, performance is either delayed or, possibly, canceled.”
The clauses are typically so-called boilerplate, or routine, language written into contracts. How specific those clauses are could determine if they would be able to be exercised in the case of the current pandemic.
It’s been reported that Tennessee included the exact word “pandemic” in its contracts, but that doesn’t seem to be the case for many other agreements. For example, in the force majeure clause written into the contract JMU had with UNC, it stated that the agreement would be void in the event it became impossible to play due to “an unforeseen catastrophe or disaster such as fire, flood, earthquake, war, confiscation, by order of government, military or public authority or prohibitory or injunctive orders of any competent judicial or other government authority.” No exact language for pandemic.
But it could be argued that, even though it’s not listed explicitly, pandemic falls under “unforeseen catastrophe.”
"As far as I'm concerned, this is a catastrophe. So if I were deciding whether this force majeure clause covers it, I would say that it does,” Frisch said. “But now, somebody else can pick it up and read the same language and decide, another judge, decide that, 'No, it was intended to include earthquakes, tornadoes. But not hurricanes. But not a pandemic.'"
On the other hand, in the view of Duke law professor Paul Haagen, the pandemic is not a conventional force majeure situation. He said it normally is applied when performance is impossible — like, for instance, if a stadium burned down preventing play or if a government action prevented play.
But Frisch and Haagen both discussed two legal doctrines that could be applied, outside of a clause like force majeure. One is “impracticability” and the other is “frustration of purpose.”
In the case of impracticability, Frisch said, performance of a contract has become extremely difficult due to a failure of a basic assumption.
“That things just didn't turn out the way the parties thought they would and they were reasonable in assuming that it would turn out that way,” Frisch said. “Then the party is excused."
Similarly, under frustration of purpose, the original intent of the contract is impeded, excusing contractual obligations.
But whether or not either doctrine, or a force majeure clause, could be applied, many schools will likely be incentivized to simply work something out.
Schools, in most cases, would probably want to avoid burning bridges by pursuing a game payment or damages from the other party. After all, they may want to maintain a relationship and schedule more, future games.
“Because this is [athletic directors] talking to [athletic directors],” Johnson said. “And that's kind of a small club.”
Also, litigation is expensive and the outcome could be uncertain. So it could be more likely that schools just try to reschedule games, or agree to some sort of lesser payment. Particularly considering the many matchups where both sides are no longer playing a fall season.
For example, according to the Daily News-Record, JMU and UNC (which, in the ACC, is still playing for now) have already rescheduled this year’s game to 2028. The force majeure clause in the contract states that, “Any games not played shall be rescheduled as such exigencies [as listed in the clause] may dictate.”
“They don't want to be the party that establishes itself as adding to [another school’s] burdens in the midst of a pandemic,” Haagen said.
One thing that seems certain, though, is that the force majeure clauses will be written differently moving forward to include language addressing pandemics in a more specific way.
It’s too late for that this year. But, when it comes to sorting out the web of canceled agreements, playing nice seems like the most prudent course of action.
“You're not just thinking about this year, but you're thinking about next year and the year after that,” Frisch said. “And one of the last things you want to do is destroy a productive relationship."
