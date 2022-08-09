When Georgia Tech plays UVA and Virginia Tech this football season, it'll have a new look

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Georgia Tech football coach Geoff Collins is excited for his team to debut their new Adidas uniforms this season, starting with the team’s high-profile opener against Clemson at Mercedes Benz Stadium. But for the team’s offseason workouts, Collins put his players in decidedly less stylish threads -- plain gray outfits.

“We didn't have logos. We didn't have flash. It was all about just getting in there and going to work,” said Collins. “I think that mindset has permeated the locker room, and the guys have been really focused on just getting to work.”

There is plenty of work to be done.

The 2022 season figures to be a make or break one for Collins, in the fourth year of his original seven-year contract. He has won just three games in each of his first three seasons leading the Yellow Jackets and is just 7-18 in the ACC.

Looking to end those struggles, Collins oversaw an offseason makeover that extended far beyond the look of the new uniforms.

The Yellow Jackets’ revamp included the addition of 17 transfers and the hiring of seven new coaches.

Collins fired offensive coordinator Dave Patenaude – now the OC at Old Dominion – and brought in Chip Long, who previously called plays at Notre Dame, Memphis and Tulane. The Yellow Jackets also have new quarterback, wide receiver, running back, defensive backs, and linebacker coaches, plus a new assistant head coach in David Turner, who previously worked with Collins at Mississippi State.

2000 Heisman Trophy winner Chris Weinke is the team's new quarterbacks coach.

The transfers include seven defensive players and 10 on offense, and about half of that group is likely to start or play significant snaps this season. They come from all over, from Auburn to Western Illinois, and from four of the Power Five conferences.

Four – running back Hassan Hall (Louisville), tight end Luke Benson (Syracuse), quarterback Taisun Phommachanh (Clemson) and offensive lineman Paul Tchio (Clemson) – transferred from within the ACC, and a pair of defensive backs – Khari Gee and K.J. Wallace – came from Notre Dame.

“Bringing in people like Hassan Hall and Dylan McDuffie [Buffalo], it only rises -- brings up the competition,” said junior running back Dontae Smith. “Essentially, it makes us better and makes the team better.”

The additions have provided Collins’ team with depth and created competition at multiple positions. But assimilating all those new faces and forging a team chemistry with so many new pieces can be challenging.

“This year we have a lot of new people,” said junior tight end Dylan Leonard. “We're trying to bring them along on what we know is right and is going to pay off for sure.”

How quickly the Yellow Jackets get that done may determine how successful they’ll be this season.

Two weeks after the opener against Clemson, they host Mississippi in one of two SEC clashes on the schedule. (Georgia Tech ends the regular season at traditional rival Georgia.)

The Yellow Jackets host Virginia for a Thursday night game on Oct. 20 and play at Virginia Tech on Nov. 5. Collins is 0-2 against the Cavaliers, with both games coming on the road in Charlottesville, and 0-2 in a pair of home games against the Hokies.

“Things have changed at Georgia Tech,” said junior defensive back Zamari Walton. “And we'll show that Week 1.”

Georgia Tech

Coach: Geoff Collins (fourth season)

Star player: LB Charlie Thomas

Last season: 3-9, 2-6 ACC

Returning starters: 8 (5 offense, 3 defense)

All-time series vs. UVA: 21-21-1

Last meeting: UVA won 48-40 in 2021