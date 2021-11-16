Where might Hokies search for next coach? Whit Babcock's history is he aims high and works fast

Luke Fickell would be another lofty target. His Cincinnati Bearcats are 41-6 the last four seasons and at 10-0 this year in the hunt to make the College Football Playoff.

But though Babcock is a former UC athletic director, he didn’t hire Fickell, and with the Bearcats headed from the American Athletic Conference to the Big 12, Fickell can afford to be very selective.

Babcock recruited Fuente from Memphis, a Group of Five program, and those conferences offer several options beyond Fickell.

Coastal Carolina is 19-3 the last two seasons under Jamey Chadwell, ranking among the nation’s top-20 scoring teams in each of those years. He also coached Charleston Southern, a Championship Subdivision program, to a 35-14 record and two national playoff appearances from 2013-16.

Bill Clark’s work at Alabama Birmingham has been universally praised. Inheriting a program burdened with nine consecutive losing years, he has a 47-25 record, despite the school shuttering the program for the 2015 and ’16 seasons.