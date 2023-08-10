Colin Selby did something Wednesday night that no former Randolph-Macon baseball player has done since 1967. He appeared in a Major League Baseball game.

Selby, a 25-year-old right-hander from Chesapeake, struck out three 1 2/3 relief innings during the middle of Atlanta’s 6-5 victory in Pittsburgh. Selby allowed a pair of hits and walked a Brave. He delivered 23 pitches and was the third of five Pittsburgh pitchers.

Selby became the first former Yellow Jacket to reach the big leagues since Pennsylvanian Paul Gilliford pitched in two games for the Baltimore Orioles in 1967. Selby is the third former R-MC player to appear in major league game.

In the seats at Pittsburgh's PNC Park Wednesday night was Ray Hedrick, who has been R-MC's coach for 19 years. He made the trip to Pittsburgh to see Selby and spent the game sitting with Selby's family and friends.

"You can tell from the camera work on my phone I was a hot mess," Hedrick said Thursday morning from Pittsburgh.

He watched as Selby's parents held hands while their son pitched, a scene Hedrick recognized as "something special."

Hedrick characterized his feeling as "nervousness but elation. That guy and I have been through a lot, going back to his freshman year at Randolph-Macon, and to see him get this opportunity and have that moment, just so many different emotions."

Hedrick viewed Selby's elevation to MLB as a benefit for R-MC and its baseball program from an exposure standpoint, and "another example" of a former R-MC student achieving success in a chosen field.

Selby came to Richmond with the Double-A Altoona Curve to face the Flying Squirrels last season and stood in the Altoona bullpen area before one of the series’ games and explained his path from Western Branch High School, to a Division III non-scholarship school, to the cusp of the major leagues.

He said he treasured the opportunity to work innings early in his college career, and believed that assisted his development.

"When you're younger, obviously you want to go ACC (or to another Power Five school). But I think at the end of the day, you just want to go where you can play," said Selby, a 6-foot-2 220-pounder. “Going to a lower-level DI, maybe you're not going to play (right away), but you wanted to go there because it was DI.

“Go where you can play.”

At R-MC, Selby went 18-5 with a 2.95 ERA in three years. The Pirates selected him the 16th round in 2018 (highest a Yellow Jacket was drafted in program history) and he signed for a bonus of $125,000. Selby was a member of the Yellow Jackets’ starting rotation as a freshman.

"Just a big, strong physical kid whose arm worked really, really well," said Hedrick. "We knew early on in his career that we had to put him out there."

Selby and his parents were very interested in a holistic experience as a college student, not just baseball involvement, according to Hedrick.

Selby was named ODAC pitcher of the year and a Division III All-American after his junior season in 2018, during which he went 11-3 with a 2.60 ERA for the 38-9-1 Yellow Jackets, who advanced to the Division III World Series.

"I was a different pitcher from freshman year to junior year," Selby said. "It was kind of a bumpy road with some injuries and stuff, but I think I needed that to grow a little bit.”

If there was a right time for an up-and-coming player to deal with a serious arm issue, it was 2020, when Selby rehabilitated from Tommy John Surgery. There were no minor league games that year because of the pandemic. He came back in 2021, at High-A Greensboro, shifting from starter to reliever, and made 31 appearances.

Selby was pitching at Triple-A Indianapolis this season before his Tuesday promotion to Pittsburgh. At Indianapolis, he had a 3.86 ERA in 28 games, and converted six of seven save opportunities. He missed time early this season with a shoulder issue.