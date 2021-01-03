While filling in for COVID-positive boss, Liberty basketball assistant tweets against wearing masks

Sunday morning, Liberty men’s basketball associate head coach Brad Soucie tweeted a message advocating against wearing masks to slow the spread of COVID-19.
By Sunday afternoon, Soucie had deleted the tweet and his boss, who is currently away from the team after testing positive for the virus, had responded.
"Liberty men's basketball has and will continue to adhere to the government guidelines and recommendations in order to fight against this virus,” Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said in a statement sent to the Richmond Times-Dispatch. “Although others in our program may have individual opinions, nobody will be exempt from following the protocols set forth by the Liberty medical staff and our local health officials.”
Soucie, who was Virginia’s director of player development from 2010-15 while McKay was Tony Bennett’s associate head coach with the Cavaliers, tweeted a photo of a legal disclaimer from a box of masks in which the manufacturers warn wearing a mask does not prevent the wearer from contracting viruses like COVID-19.
The image has been used to popularize the myth that masks are ineffective, though the CDC has made it clear wearing a mask prevents a person from spreading the virus to others.
“Why are we being told to wear masks when the manufacturer says they DO NOT provide any protection against COVID 19,” Soucie tweeted on Sunday morning. “Why are we blindly following these rules when they (don’t) make sense. Time to stand up for our freedoms because it’s not about the virus.”
By 1 p.m., Soucie had deleted the tweet.
Tuesday, Liberty announced that McKay had tested positive, a result that kept him from traveling to Nashville for the Flames’ pair of games against Lipscomb. Liberty lost Saturday but won Sunday, moving to 9-4 on the season.
ASUN commissioner Ted Gumbart, whose league is home to Liberty’s basketball program, said, in a statement provided to the Richmond Times-Dispatch, the league is “following the protocols established by our medical experts and we will continue to do so.”
He declined to address Soucie’s tweet specifically.
The Center For Disease Control "recommends that you wear masks in public settings when around people who don't live in your household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. Masks are most likely to reduce the spread of COVID-19 when they are widely used by people in public setting," according to its website.
COVID-19 protocols at Liberty, the conservative university in Lynchburg, became a national sports story at the start of the college football season, when coach Hugh Freeze indicated the Flames would only be testing athletes who showed symptoms of the virus.
In December, the Flames had to pause their program and cancel their regular-season finale against Coastal Carolina. Freeze tested positive later in the month, but was able to return in time for the team's bowl game.