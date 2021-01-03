While filling in for COVID-positive boss, Liberty basketball assistant tweets against wearing masks

Sunday morning, Liberty men’s basketball associate head coach Brad Soucie tweeted a message advocating against wearing masks to slow the spread of COVID-19.

By Sunday afternoon, Soucie had deleted the tweet and his boss, who is currently away from the team after testing positive for the virus, had responded.

"Liberty men's basketball has and will continue to adhere to the government guidelines and recommendations in order to fight against this virus,” Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said in a statement sent to the Richmond Times-Dispatch. “Although others in our program may have individual opinions, nobody will be exempt from following the protocols set forth by the Liberty medical staff and our local health officials.”

Soucie, who was Virginia’s director of player development from 2010-15 while McKay was Tony Bennett’s associate head coach with the Cavaliers, tweeted a photo of a legal disclaimer from a box of masks in which the manufacturers warn wearing a mask does not prevent the wearer from contracting viruses like COVID-19.

The image has been used to popularize the myth that masks are ineffective, though the CDC has made it clear wearing a mask prevents a person from spreading the virus to others.