Whistles racked up for VCU against Rhode Island Saturday

Rhode Island’s Fatts Russell hurt VCU Saturday — to the tune of a season-high-tying 23 points.

But where he inflicted the most pain was at the free throw line. There, the senior went 13 of 14 overall, including 9 of 10 in the second half.

It was a sign of what was a whistle-filled game overall, but also of a trend that VCU is still working to rein in.

VCU committed a season-high 26 personal fouls against URI, to put the team on the line for 30 shots. URI, in turn, made 23 free throws in its 83-68 victory, more than any other VCU opponent this season.

VCU now ranks 285th nationally in personal fouls per game, at 20.1

"It's discipline, more than anything,” coach Mike Rhoades said.

URI’s aggressiveness played a part in the fouling. On what was an off day defensively for VCU overall, the poise slipped at times.

Then it became a free-throw fest late. Each of URI’s final 10 points, in the game’s final 6:23, came at the free throw line. That offset a stretch when the team went 0 of 6 from the field to finish the game, in the final 5:44.