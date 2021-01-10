Whistles racked up for VCU against Rhode Island Saturday

Rhode Island’s Fatts Russell hurt VCU Saturday — to the tune of a season-high-tying 23 points.
But where he inflicted the most pain was at the free throw line. There, the senior went 13 of 14 overall, including 9 of 10 in the second half.
It was a sign of what was a whistle-filled game overall, but also of a trend that VCU is still working to rein in.
VCU committed a season-high 26 personal fouls against URI, to put the team on the line for 30 shots. URI, in turn, made 23 free throws in its 83-68 victory, more than any other VCU opponent this season.
VCU now ranks 285th nationally in personal fouls per game, at 20.1
"It's discipline, more than anything,” coach Mike Rhoades said.
URI’s aggressiveness played a part in the fouling. On what was an off day defensively for VCU overall, the poise slipped at times.
Then it became a free-throw fest late. Each of URI’s final 10 points, in the game’s final 6:23, came at the free throw line. That offset a stretch when the team went 0 of 6 from the field to finish the game, in the final 5:44.
Both teams were guilty Saturday, and URI has struggled in the area this season, too — it was called for 23 fouls against VCU, and is collecting them at a rate of 20.8 per game, 303rd nationally.
Rhoades, for his team, gave the examples of hand checking a ball handler when beat off the dribble instead of trusting teammates on the back end, or coming down on attempts at the rim instead of squaring up — “I thought they had a couple drives where, man, don't bail them out.”
They’re instances of a young team still working to mature, perhaps. And it’ll be a continued point of emphasis as A-10 play advances.
“We're still young at times,” Rhoades said. “But we got to fix those mistakes and not put a team on the line 30 times.”
(804) 649-6442
Twitter: @wayneeppsjr