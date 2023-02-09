The guys look at UVa's ACC title hopes, Virginia Tech's path to the NCAAs, the top programs in the state and wade into the Michael vs. LeBron debate, this week, on Teel & Barber.
About the podcast
Richmond Times-Dispatch's Virginia Tech, UVA and ACC sports podcast, hosted by Virginia Sports Hall of Fame reporter David Teel and ACC beat writer Mike Barber.
Related coverage
Ranked among the Associated Press’ top 25 since preseason, Virginia is a virtual lock to make the NCAA tournament and is trending toward a top-four regional seed. Inside of five weeks from Selection Sunday, the unknown is which, if any, state team(s) will join the Cavaliers.
Desperate team, talented team, home team. Virginia Tech was all of the above Saturday for its noon tip against No. 6 Virginia. The question was whether the Hokies would play like it.
Virginia was simply dominant Tuesday night, its defense connected and locked in, its offense efficient and versatile, as it bounced back with a decisive 63-50 win over No. 22 North Carolina State.
Justyn Mutts passing and interior scoring gave No. 6 Virginia fits, as the Cavaliers lost to rival Virginia Tech, 74-68, their first defeat in a month.