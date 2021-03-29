Who will start at quarterback for James Madison at Richmond? It's to be determined.

Mancuso is 53 of 88 for 581 yards passing, six touchdowns and zero interceptions this year. He’s also run for 171 yards and a touchdown.

“The one thing is, and what we try to get our guy Mancuso to do, is to get it to your weapons,” Huesman said. “And I think that's what showed up more than anything, was that [Johnson] got the ball to his weapons. He threw it really well.”

Elsewhere, freshman tackle Tyler Stephens was missing from the offensive line Saturday after making his first career start at Elon. And the Dukes ended up starting another freshman in Cole Potts against the Tribe, at right guard. Starting two true freshmen on the offensive line is something Cignetti doesn’t believe he ever has had to do in his career before.

But he expects to have players on the offensive line back this Saturday. JMU could also see some running backs return. Starter Percy Agyei-Obese, as well as reserves Latrele Palmer and Solomon Vanhorse, did not play against William & Mary.

But will Moloney be in the mix and, if so, will he be handed the keys to the offense as was the plan earlier this month?

Time will tell, and perhaps not until late Saturday morning, before the noon kickoff.

"Two really good guys that are very popular with their teammates,” Cignetti said of Moloney and Johnson. “And both guys are really into winning, and whatever it takes to win. So there's no controversy there, that's for sure."