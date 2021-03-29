Who will start at quarterback for James Madison at Richmond? It's to be determined.

James Madison quarterback Cole Johnson got a second chance at keeping his starting job on Saturday at William & Mary. And he played his best game of the season, helping to lead the Dukes to a 38-10 victory over the Tribe.
Now, will he get to keep the job?
That’ll be the question heading into JMU’s mega matchup at Richmond on Saturday. The Dukes (4-0, 2-0 Colonial Athletic Association) will enter at No. 1 in the STATS FCS Top 25 and the Spiders (3-0, 3-0) will enter at No. 15.
The Dukes, three weeks ago, were set to make a move at quarterback, slotting junior Gage Moloney in for Johnson, a senior. That switch was something coach Curt Cignetti announced coming out of JMU’s March 6 game at Elon, when Johnson was benched in the third quarter and Moloney rallied the team to a win.
But then the Dukes entered a challenging stretch wherein two games were postponed due to COVID-19 issues within their program. And even in their return to competition at William & Mary, JMU still wasn’t back to full capacity from a roster standpoint, as they continue to emerge from the spate of COVID-19 cases that forced the mid-month layoff.
The team was without several players in Williamsburg Saturday, including Moloney. So Johnson wound up starting after all.
Updating the situation on Monday, Cignetti said he guessed he would have a decision to make on who would start against UR Saturday — if Moloney is back available this week.
“Hopefully [Moloney is] available,” Cignetti said. “And I guess we'll find out Saturday what that decision is."
Johnson, with his outing against the Tribe, certainly stated his case to keep the spot he earned in the preseason. He wavered against Robert Morris and Elon earlier this year, including three interceptions against Robert Morris, leading up to the benching against Elon.
But against William & Mary he was poised and efficient, commanding the offense with assuredness. The 6-5, 213 pounder went 16 of 22 for 220 yards passing and a touchdown in three quarters.
Cignetti felt the Dukes put Johnson, who began a season as the starter for the first time in his career this spring, in better positions to succeed on Saturday.
“He was put in some situations game 2 and 3 that weren’t great in the pass game,” Cignetti said. “Where he didn’t have many good options, there weren’t guys open.”
As far as who could be directing JMU’s offense to start this Saturday’s game at Robins Stadium, Richmond coach Russ Huseman said Monday that he doesn’t know what to expect. But he had high praise for Johnson’s performance at William & Mary.
Huesman said Johnson looked “excellent” against the Tribe. In fact, he thought Johnson looked a lot like his own quarterback, the 6-4, 215-pound Joe Mancuso. As Huesman mentioned, the two even shared a jersey number, No. 12, before Mancuso changed his to No. 9 this year.
Mancuso is 53 of 88 for 581 yards passing, six touchdowns and zero interceptions this year. He’s also run for 171 yards and a touchdown.
“The one thing is, and what we try to get our guy Mancuso to do, is to get it to your weapons,” Huesman said. “And I think that's what showed up more than anything, was that [Johnson] got the ball to his weapons. He threw it really well.”
Elsewhere, freshman tackle Tyler Stephens was missing from the offensive line Saturday after making his first career start at Elon. And the Dukes ended up starting another freshman in Cole Potts against the Tribe, at right guard. Starting two true freshmen on the offensive line is something Cignetti doesn’t believe he ever has had to do in his career before.
But he expects to have players on the offensive line back this Saturday. JMU could also see some running backs return. Starter Percy Agyei-Obese, as well as reserves Latrele Palmer and Solomon Vanhorse, did not play against William & Mary.
But will Moloney be in the mix and, if so, will he be handed the keys to the offense as was the plan earlier this month?
Time will tell, and perhaps not until late Saturday morning, before the noon kickoff.
"Two really good guys that are very popular with their teammates,” Cignetti said of Moloney and Johnson. “And both guys are really into winning, and whatever it takes to win. So there's no controversy there, that's for sure."
