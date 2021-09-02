Wide receiver Kris Thornton following in father's footsteps at JMU

Kris Thornton always envisioned being at James Madison.
He had been around the school his entire life, the son of a pair of 1990 JMU graduates, Keith and Juana Thornton. His father was a wide receiver for the Dukes, from 1987-90.
He went to two or three JMU football games each season with his family growing up.
Kris’ path didn’t immediately take him through his father’s footsteps, to play at JMU too. But it did eventually.
And inside the same stadium where his father played, and where he watched Dukes games as a kid, Kris shined in his debut JMU season earlier this year after transferring from VMI. The speedy receiver caught 26 passes for 428 yards and three scores, and was a first team all-Colonial Athletic Association pick in helping JMU to the playoff semifinals in the spring.
The fact that he ended up at JMU worked out perfectly, Kris said. And he’s been a good fit within a talented overall wide receiver corps in Harrisonburg.
JMU opens its fall season at home Saturday at 6 p.m. against Morehead State.
“He's a natural football player,” JMU coach Curt Cignetti said. “He's got really good instincts. He makes good decisions on the field, good hands.”
Kris’ father is from Richmond, and played quarterback at the former Marshall-Walker High School. He was recruited to JMU as a quarterback, too, but wound up making a switch to receiver after arriving.
He didn’t play the position at all at Marshall-Walker, but was productive there with the Dukes. He's still tied for eighth in JMU history for receiving touchdowns in a single season, with seven in 1988.
His quarterback that year was Greg Lancaster, a former Mills Godwin High standout.
“It was a time when we were actually throwing the ball a little more, even in the kind of wing-T offense we ran,” Keith said. “And I was like the only receiver on the field.”
Keith finished with 77 career receptions at JMU, which was second in program history when he finished his career.
Kris, years later, went on to become a standout at Osbourn High School in Manassas. He accounted for 31 total touchdowns during his four-year varsity career. As a senior he had 2,053 all-purpose yards and 16 receiving touchdowns.
But Keith believes Kris was a bit underrecruited, perhaps in part because of his size — Kris is currently listed at 5-8 and 180 pounds. JMU was on the table at the time, Keith said, as a possible preferred walk-on opportunity. But Kris ultimately opted to take a scholarship from VMI.
With the Keydets, over two seasons in 2017-18, Kris caught 120 passes for 1,343 yards. He set VMI’s single-season receptions record with 87 in 2018.
He then transferred to JMU in 2019, and redshirted that fall due to NCAA transfer rules. In the time off, Kris looked at a pair of senior receivers JMU had at the time, Brandon Polk and Riley Stapleton, and tried to take things from their games to add to his own.
“I tried to learn some things from them, talk to them,” Kris said.
In the Dukes’ spring season earlier this year, Kris started six of the team’s eight games and his 16.5 yards per catch ranked third in the CAA. And one of his scores came in the first round of the playoffs, against VMI.
Kris said he was most proud of making first-team all-conference.
“But I'm hard on myself. I'm my hardest critic,” he said. “So I think I could've done some things better. But I think I did good, for my first season. Obviously, this season, I'm trying to improve on that and do even better than I did in the spring."
On his list to improve on heading into the upcoming season were his hand work at the line and limiting drops.
Cignetti said Kris had a “really good” preseason camp.
“He's very dependable, practices hard,” Cignetti said. “He's out there every single day. And we try to find ways to give him the ball.”
Kris is slated to start in the slot again for the Dukes Saturday, per the depth chart released by the program this week.
His family plans to travel from Manassas to make most of JMU’s games this season.
It makes Keith proud to see what Kris has been able to do.
“Especially when your son, your kid’s, doing great,” Keith said. “And getting the fruits of their labor by all the hard work and everything he’s done in the past. You’re glad to see it finally come to fruition.”
And it could be said that Kris in purple and gold has been a lifetime in the making.
(804) 649-6442
Twitter: @wayneeppsjr