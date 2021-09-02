Wide receiver Kris Thornton following in father's footsteps at JMU

He didn’t play the position at all at Marshall-Walker, but was productive there with the Dukes. He's still tied for eighth in JMU history for receiving touchdowns in a single season, with seven in 1988.

His quarterback that year was Greg Lancaster, a former Mills Godwin High standout.

“It was a time when we were actually throwing the ball a little more, even in the kind of wing-T offense we ran,” Keith said. “And I was like the only receiver on the field.”

Keith finished with 77 career receptions at JMU, which was second in program history when he finished his career.

Kris, years later, went on to become a standout at Osbourn High School in Manassas. He accounted for 31 total touchdowns during his four-year varsity career. As a senior he had 2,053 all-purpose yards and 16 receiving touchdowns.

But Keith believes Kris was a bit underrecruited, perhaps in part because of his size — Kris is currently listed at 5-8 and 180 pounds. JMU was on the table at the time, Keith said, as a possible preferred walk-on opportunity. But Kris ultimately opted to take a scholarship from VMI.

With the Keydets, over two seasons in 2017-18, Kris caught 120 passes for 1,343 yards. He set VMI’s single-season receptions record with 87 in 2018.