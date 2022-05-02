Will Adams, from Hermitage High and VSU, earns opportunity with Miami Dolphins

Will Adams, from Hermitage High, started as a senior safety for Virginia State’s 3-6 team last season. He was not ready to stop playing football.

An all-CIAA selection, Adams reported in December to Elkin Sports Performance in Henrico County to train for a professional career, though he had no way of knowing at that time if the door would open.

Adams earned the chance. He’ll report next week to the Miami Dolphins rookie mini-camp, having been invited after the NFL Draft ended Saturday.

Rookie mini-camps are a series of drills/workouts teams use to help determine which undrafted first-year players will attend preseason camp in the fall. How did Adams, a 6-foot-1 186-pounder, put himself in this position?

According to Jason Elkin, the CEO at Elkins Sports Performance, Adams outworked the competition. In mid-December, Adams began training for late January’s 39-man HBCU Combine in Mobile, Ala.

“We were training each day for the all the combine drills, and when he had the opportunity to go to the HBCU Combine, he had an absolutely fantastic day. He hit it out of the park,” said Elkin, whose organization has worked with numerous professional athletes in multiple sports through the last decade. “A lot of light shined on him from that experience, from what he did that day.”

Adams continued training and subsequently took part in the week of practices before the HBCU Legacy Bowl, and the game played in late February in New Orleans. He had another strong showing. Adams was viewed as a potential NFL draft pick, but was not selected, leading to the agreement with the Dolphins.

“The young man is just highly motivated. He is dedicated. He is extremely focused for the opportunity at hand,” said Elkin.

The disappointment of not being picked in the draft didn’t last long. According to Elkin, Adams returned to training Monday morning with a “great attitude … I really believe that once he gets down there (to Miami) and they see him in person for what he is and who is, I believe he'll be a tremendous asset to their program.“

University of Richmond linebacker Tyler Dressler (Covington) was invited to participate in upcoming mini-camps of the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New York Jets. William & Mary offensive lineman Andrew Trainer signed a free-agent contract with the Los Angeles Chargers. Trainer (Alexandria), a 6-foot-7 318-pounder, started three years as left tackle for the Tribe after transferring from Illinois.

James Madison defensive lineman Mike Greene (Highland Springs) has mini-camp invitations from the Bears and Buccaneers, and JMU OT Liam Fornadel will attend Steelers mini-camp. Norfolk State defensive lineman De’Shaan Dixon (Chesapeake) signed a free-agent contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars.