Will Battle 4 Atlantis serve as launching pad for VCU?

VCU, over the years, has had the opportunity to play in a variety of high-level fall multi-team events.
From the Maui Invitational to the 2K Sports Classic to the Legends Classic, they’ve been annual early season testing grounds for the Rams, usually against high-major competition.
The Battle 4 Atlantis was the assignment this year, VCU’s third appearance in the event since it was founded in 2011 (NCAA rules allow programs to participate in a particular multi-team event once every four years).
For Rams coach Mike Rhoades, top of the list for such an event is improvement.
“When you play in a tournament like that against that competition, when you leave there you better be a better team,” Rhoades said Tuesday. “That's goal No. 1. That's goal No. 1 for me. There's got to be great growth in these three games.”
And this year, in the way VCU performed in beating Syracuse then seriously threatening both sixth-ranked Baylor and 22nd-ranked Connecticut, Rhoades felt there definitely was growth, “without a doubt.”
Travel hiccups meant the Rams returned to Richmond later than they planned — Sunday morning instead of Saturday. But now that they are back, the charge will be to keep growing the second half of their nonconference schedule, beginning with a 4 p.m. tipoff against Campbell Saturday.
“We raised the bar, we raised our standard of play,” Rhoades said. “We were better offensively in those three games than we were in some of the games prior to that tournament. So, now we got to take the next step this week, of, ‘Can we stay at that level and exceed it, become more efficient?’”
Back home in the Basketball Development Center, offensive performance remains a priority for VCU. The Rams, particularly before the Bahamas, struggled to operate out of the half court at times, consistent movement a chief concern.
But they picked apart Syracuse’s zone last Wednesday and outscored Baylor 30-26 in the paint last Thursday, the only team so far this season to outscore the defending national champion inside.
VCU assisted on a season-high 79.2% of its baskets against the Orange (19 of 24) and shot 42.1% against both them and the Bears, tied for the second-best marks this season. Their 38.9% (7 of 18) clip from deep against Syracuse was also a season best.
But Rhoades said No. 1, the Rams need to be more efficient offensively.
“We're leaving points out there,” he said. “We're leaving opportunities to score again, or score more. From just getting a steal and not converting. And then our turnover rate.”
VCU, per KenPom.com, is turning the ball over on 24.7% of its possessions, which is 341st out of 358 Division I teams.
Each game, a good portion of the Rams’ turnovers are unforced. Rhoades cited seemingly simple fixes, like catching the ball with two hands, pivoting better, and players not leaving their feet when it’s not necessary.
“Things that sound simple, but when you're playing against high-level competition, if you're not doing those simple things correctly, you get exposed,” Rhoades said.
And missed free throws have been a stain so far, too. After VCU set a program record with a season percentage of 76.1 at the line last year, the Rams are 338th there nationally this year, at 61.3%.
They were a combined 21 of 37 (56.8%) on free throws in the losses to Baylor and UConn.
Still, the team that showed up in the Bahamas last week looked more confident and more competitive than the one that showed up the first two weeks of the season.
“I’m just glad that we were even able to go out there and compete like that,” point guard Marcus Tsohonis said Tuesday. “Because not a lot of teams in the nation are going to go out there playing guys like that.”
Rhoades said he believes VCU gained a lot more fans around the sport by how hard it played in the Battle 4 Atlantis. Particularly defensively. Notably, ESPN’s Jimmy Dykes, who color commentated the Rams’ games against Baylor and UConn, and CBS Sports insider Jon Rothstein, tweeted sentiments that they haven’t seen a team this season play harder than VCU.
Can last week now become a launching pad? The Rams will see, starting Saturday.
“I think that's huge for confidence. 'Hey, what we do works against everybody,’” Rhoades said. “Now we got to take it a step further. Got to continue to do that. Hang our hat on that. And people see that, so it makes you feel good.
“But the next step now is the efficiency on offense. Now you're putting it all together."
(804) 649-6442
Twitter: @wayneeppsjr