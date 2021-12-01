Will Battle 4 Atlantis serve as launching pad for VCU?

“We raised the bar, we raised our standard of play,” Rhoades said. “We were better offensively in those three games than we were in some of the games prior to that tournament. So, now we got to take the next step this week, of, ‘Can we stay at that level and exceed it, become more efficient?’”

Back home in the Basketball Development Center, offensive performance remains a priority for VCU. The Rams, particularly before the Bahamas, struggled to operate out of the half court at times, consistent movement a chief concern.

But they picked apart Syracuse’s zone last Wednesday and outscored Baylor 30-26 in the paint last Thursday, the only team so far this season to outscore the defending national champion inside.

VCU assisted on a season-high 79.2% of its baskets against the Orange (19 of 24) and shot 42.1% against both them and the Bears, tied for the second-best marks this season. Their 38.9% (7 of 18) clip from deep against Syracuse was also a season best.

But Rhoades said No. 1, the Rams need to be more efficient offensively.

“We're leaving points out there,” he said. “We're leaving opportunities to score again, or score more. From just getting a steal and not converting. And then our turnover rate.”