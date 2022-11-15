Will Jackson, seven other R-MC players returned for fifth years, perfection

Will Jackson took a long look – as in down the road – when considering whether he could, should and would return to Randolph-Macon for a fifth year of football, per NCAA policy adjusted due to COVID.

“I have the rest of my life to work,” said the 6-foot-4, 275-pound offensive tackle, a three-time all-ODAC selection and a second team 2021 Division III All-American.

Remember, in Division III, there are no athletic scholarships.

Jackson came back for for a fifth year, one of eight Yellow Jackets who did so. They were rewarded with a 10-0 regular season in which the ODAC champion Yellow Jackets’ closest game was 14 points (twice).

“I’ve got such a great relationship with all the guys on the team. It felt like if I wasn’t going to come back, I would be letting some of them down,” said Jackson, a resident of Biscoe, N.C. “I felt like I owed it to them to put them in the best place to win another championship.

“And also, I wasn’t ready to let go of football. It’s been a part of my life as long as I can remember.”

The Yellow Jackets start their postseason quest for a Division III national championship Saturday at noon in the opening round of the NCAA Division III playoffs against visiting SUNY Cortland (9-1), champion of the Empire 8 Athletic Conference.

The seeds for this flawless R-MC run were sewn last season, according to Coach Pedro Arruza, who’s in his 19th year. R-MC went 9-1 in 2021, with the only loss a 25-24 September setback to Washington and Lee, which won the ODAC title on a tie-breaker with the Yellow Jackets because of that head-to-head result.

“We lost control of our destiny,” said Arruza.

Despite nine wins in 10 games, the Yellow Jackets were not included in the playoffs by members of the NCAA Division III Football Committee.

Said Jackson, speaking of this season: “I think guys have just had a laser focus from the beginning. Guys knew that if we were 9-1, we might not win the (ODAC) championship. And if we didn’t win the championship, they weren’t going to put us in the playoffs again.”

He added that “winning’s great,” but will remember this season for the strong relationships that formed, tightened, and will last as long as he lives. That is a sentiment that Arruza appreciates.

“The biggest compliment for our program is to have guys who never want to leave it because they’re having such a great experience,” said the coach.

A fifth year gave players such as Jackson another offseason to gain weight and strength. He’s about 20 pounds heavier, and much more solidly put together, than when he arrived in Ashland.

“Got to love the weight room if you want to be successful,” said Jackson.

R-MC’s offensive line has driven the Yellow Jackets to 268 rushing yards per game, which ranks eighth among Division III teams. Cortland during its regular season allowed an average of 95 rushing yards.

“That’s what we like to do is run the ball, so it’ll be a good test for our offensive line, which I think is one of the best in the country,” said Jackson.

Arruza classified Cortland as "extremely explosive on offense ... It's going to be a huge test, for sure."