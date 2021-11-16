Will UVA quarterback Brennan Armstrong be on the headset or in the game Saturday at Pitt?

CHARLOTTESVILLE – On Monday, Virginia football coach Bronco Mendenhall said he was “hopeful” injured quarterback Brennan Armstrong could do more in practice this week than last week, labeling the status for the nation’s leader in total offense for Saturday’s game at Pittsburgh as “hour to hour.”
Tuesday, offensive coordinator Robert Anae did little to clear up the outlook for the team’s star quarterback. Asked if Armstrong did more in practice that morning, Anae said, “The trainers were looking around here and looking around there. OK here and not there. So it was just off and on. We’ll just play it by ear based on real time evaluations from the trainers.”
Armstrong suffered a rib injury during the Cavaliers’ road loss at BYU on Oct. 30. Following the team’s open date, there was an air of mystery surrounding his status for the team’s game against Notre Dame on Saturday night. But after briefly appearing on the field to toss a few short passes, Armstrong retreated to the locker room.
He wasn’t in uniform for the 28-3 loss to the No. 7 Fighting Irish, a game true freshman Jay Woolfolk played in his place.
Asked to clarify the exact nature of Armstrong’s injury, to avoid clunky and confusing labels, Mendenhall referred the media to the team trainer.
“Then you might have something that resembles being accurate,” he said. “If I [give] my description, the clunkiness would probably have increased on the clunkiness dial, or the clunk-o-meter would have gone higher rather than lower.”
Armstrong spent the Notre Dame game on the sideline, wearing a coaching headset. He helped mentor Woolfolk between series, talking to the rookie quarterback about the Irish’s defensive coverages. He also served as an information conduit between the receivers and Woolfolk and quarterbacks coach Jason Beck.
And, of course, in his role as a team captain, he spent much of the night trying to keep his teammates motivated and engaged.
“BA was over there encouraging guys, trying to keep us together and trying to get us out of that hole, mentally,” said senior wide receiver Ra’Shaun Henry.
While Armstrong – who has thrown for 3,722 yards, the third most in the nation despite missing a game -- is known for his fiery, emotional play on the field, his coaches said he took a different approach to Saturday night, mirroring the calm and businesslike approach of Beck.
“Brennan is fiery, but under those type of situations, he’s like a calculated surgeon,” said offensive line coach Garrett Tujague. “Very, very locked in and calm. His calming presence on the headset was really good, and I think it was really good how we worked with Jay in-between series. Just what he was seeing and being kind of like a coach dissecting what he was seeing out there.”
Still, UVA (6-4, 4-2 ACC) would prefer to have Armstrong’s contributions come on the field this Saturday against Pittsburgh, a game it must win to have a shot at the Coastal Division title.
Note: Virginia coaches offered no update on the status of wide receiver Billy Kemp IV (lower leg) or running back Wayne Taulapapa (concussion) for Saturday’s game.
