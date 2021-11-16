Will UVA quarterback Brennan Armstrong be on the headset or in the game Saturday at Pitt?

Armstrong spent the Notre Dame game on the sideline, wearing a coaching headset. He helped mentor Woolfolk between series, talking to the rookie quarterback about the Irish’s defensive coverages. He also served as an information conduit between the receivers and Woolfolk and quarterbacks coach Jason Beck.

And, of course, in his role as a team captain, he spent much of the night trying to keep his teammates motivated and engaged.

“BA was over there encouraging guys, trying to keep us together and trying to get us out of that hole, mentally,” said senior wide receiver Ra’Shaun Henry.

While Armstrong – who has thrown for 3,722 yards, the third most in the nation despite missing a game -- is known for his fiery, emotional play on the field, his coaches said he took a different approach to Saturday night, mirroring the calm and businesslike approach of Beck.

“Brennan is fiery, but under those type of situations, he’s like a calculated surgeon,” said offensive line coach Garrett Tujague. “Very, very locked in and calm. His calming presence on the headset was really good, and I think it was really good how we worked with Jay in-between series. Just what he was seeing and being kind of like a coach dissecting what he was seeing out there.”