AD is gone at W&M, but school has offered no signal that it intends to reinstate sports

Tuesday’s departure of Samantha Huge as William & Mary’s director of athletics doesn’t necessarily mean the school will pull back its plan to cut seven sports. It does mean that W&M will try to expand its information-sharing methodology while reviewing a controversial call.
Huge left about a month after W&M announced that it would discontinue men’s and women’s gymnastics, men’s and women’s swimming, men’s indoor and outdoor track and field, and women’s volleyball. She had been at W&M since May of 2017.
Nothing that the school president, Katherine A. Rowe, or the rector of the board of visitors, John E. Littel, has publicly offered since that Sept. 3 sports-cutting bulletin indicates W&M regrets having taken that action, or will change course.
Rowe and Littel suggested that W&M failed in several ways while preparing to make the cuts official, and said the school mismanaged the announcement by using themes and phrases that were very similar to those Stanford employed when it cut 11 sports in July.
But neither Rowe nor Littel signaled in any way that the school’s decision to discontinue the seven sports was an improper one, given what Rowe referred to as “acute and intractable structural problems in funding athletics sustainably.”
Jeremy Martin, who has been Rowe’s chief of staff, takes over as interim AD. "Moving the W&M athletics community forward to a shared path of sustainability and excellence is my top priority during this interim period," he said in a school release.
Martin will do what Rowe had requested of Huge in October: meet with student-athletes from teams ticketed for discontinuation and others from the campus community. Provide background, perspective, transparency, and explain where W&M intends to go with athletics.
The school’s strategic plan, “Tribe 2025,” did some of that upon its release last fall, emphasizing the need to align resources with priority sports of football, and men’s and women’s basketball. “Tribe 2025” was two years in the making.
A collegiate athletics consulting firm, The PICTOR Group, concluded in the plan, which had been presented to the board of visitors prior to its public release, that the “current organizational structure of 23 varsity sports and financial model is not sustainable,” and that “William & Mary must make decisions on the size and scope of its athletics program.”
The cuts would decrease W&M sports to 16, which is approximately what comparable schools offer.
“We need to dig more deeply into the assumptions made in that plan about competitiveness and what that means in a Division I context for the community now,” Rowe said.
By early November, it’s expected that W&M will determine if all, or some, of the seven sports will be eliminated or back in business. “Save Tribe Swimming,” an organization that supports W&M's swimming program, on Wednesday called for reinstatement on or before Thursday in a letter to Martin, Rowe, Littel, and other members of the board of visitors.
"Save Tribe Swimming" wrote that it views the parting of Huge and W&M, which Rowe framed as mutually agreed upon, as "a sad but necessary step toward a brighter future." That's how those with another perspective might see cutting seven sports.
Huge’s fate was sealed by a series of steps than rankled Tribe supporters. The latest was the way in which the sports cuts were made without opportunities for discussion, and the impersonal manner in which they were publicly presented, with the obvious Stanford similarities.
Huge’s popularity was at issue prior to September. Alienating Tribe backers were a series of her moves, the most surprising of which was the dismissal of Tony Shaver as men’s basketball coach after 16 mostly successful seasons in March of 2019. Huge hired Dane Fischer, a George Mason assistant with no head coaching experience, as Shaver's successor.
When the school announced on Sept. 25 that it intended to hit “pause” and review the sports-cuts decision, W&M essentially acknowledged that the process wasn’t handled the way it should have been. Huge’s position went from weakened to tenuous.
Regardless of whether the seven sports experience extinction or resuscitation, the new AD will step into a radioactive environment with a handicapped fundraising ability and a fan base disunited by what should matter on the sports front.
