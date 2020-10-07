AD is gone at W&M, but school offered no signal it intends to reinstate sports

Tuesday’s departure of Samantha Huge as William & Mary’s director of athletics doesn’t necessarily mean the school will pull back its plan to cut seven sports. It does mean that W&M will try to expand its information-sharing methodology while reviewing a controversial call.

Huge left about a month after W&M announced that it would discontinue men’s and women’s gymnastics, men’s and women’s swimming, men’s indoor and outdoor track and field, and women’s volleyball. She had been at W&M since May of 2017.

Nothing that the school president, Katherine A. Rowe, or the rector of the board of visitors, John E. Littel, has publicly offered since that Sept. 3 sports-cutting bulletin indicates W&M regrets having taken that action, or will change course.

Rowe and Littel suggested that W&M failed in several ways while preparing to make the cuts official, and said the school mismanaged the announcement by using themes and phrases that were very similar to those Stanford employed when it cut 11 sports in July.

But neither Rowe nor Littel signaled in any way that the school’s decision to discontinue the seven sports was an improper one, given what Rowe referred to as “acute and intractable structural problems in funding athletics sustainably.”