After going 0-12 against DI competition, 'more connected' W&M started CAA season 2-0

Of W&M’s top nine scorers, three are freshmen and four are sophomores.

The COVID twist: against Hofstra, W&M was missing two players who were in health-and-safety protocols, and against Northeastern, the Tribe were missing four players for that reason.

“It is pretty difficult, but coach always preaches, ‘Next man up,’” said guard Yuri Covington. “So if somebody goes down, or somebody’s out, next man up, and you’ve got to be ready to do your job and just embrace it so that the team can flourish.

“If we take care of the ball and we play as hard as we can, then we’ll live with the results.”

Said Fischer: “I think the toughest part is that I don’t think anybody thought we were going to be doing this again (after last season). With four guys shut down, we just talked about, ‘We’ve got to deal with the hand we’ve got here, play who we can, and play the right way.’”

With four steals and constant ball-pressure in 22 minutes, Covington keyed the Northeastern victory, according to Fischer.