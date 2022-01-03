After going 0-12 against DI competition, 'more connected' W&M started CAA season 2-0

In COVID-era hoops, expect the unexpected. Just glance at the CAA men’s basketball standings.
The only 2-0 team is William & Mary, which was 0-12 against Division I competition when it tipped off league play. W&M was picked last in the conference’s preseason poll.
The lone win for the Tribe (3-12, 2-0 CAA) among their first 13 games was an 87-50 capture of the Division III Mary Baldwin Fighting Squirrels, who are 2-7.
So there was minimal reason to believe W&M would begin the CAA season with a victory over Hofstra, which won at Arkansas and also beat a 10-3 Princeton team, much less come back a couple of days later and down Northeastern, which had dumped a pair of A-10 opponents (Duquesne and Massachusetts).
But that the Tribe did in two home games. W&M slipped by Hofstra 63-62 on Dec. 29, and then edged Northeastern 71-70 on Dec. 31.
“I think that our team, from the day before we played Hofstra, our team has just had a different way about them in terms of their approach to practice, their approach to scouting,” said Dane Fischer, the Tribe’s third-year coach. “I think we’ve been way more connected than we were earlier in the year. Sometimes it just takes a little while for that to happen.”
Of W&M’s top nine scorers, three are freshmen and four are sophomores.
The COVID twist: against Hofstra, W&M was missing two players who were in health-and-safety protocols, and against Northeastern, the Tribe were missing four players for that reason.
“It is pretty difficult, but coach always preaches, ‘Next man up,’” said guard Yuri Covington. “So if somebody goes down, or somebody’s out, next man up, and you’ve got to be ready to do your job and just embrace it so that the team can flourish.
“If we take care of the ball and we play as hard as we can, then we’ll live with the results.”
Said Fischer: “I think the toughest part is that I don’t think anybody thought we were going to be doing this again (after last season). With four guys shut down, we just talked about, ‘We’ve got to deal with the hand we’ve got here, play who we can, and play the right way.’”
With four steals and constant ball-pressure in 22 minutes, Covington keyed the Northeastern victory, according to Fischer.
“He’s always played unbelievably hard. He’s a really tough kid,” Fischer said of Covington, a 6-foot-1 sophomore from Wilkes-Barre, Pa.
W&M's goal is to cut down on opponents' steals. Fischer's team averages 17.5 turnovers.
The Tribe were scheduled to play Wednesday at Elon, but that game was postponed due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Elon program. W&M next plays at UNC Wilmington Sunday.
(804) 649-6233
@RTDjohnoconnor