After his positive COVID-19 test, W&M's Mike London kicked off crusade to keep others safe

For more than three decades, Mike London has coached football. He believes the most common thing he shouted during practice through all those years is “Stay off the quarterback! Stay off the quarterback!”

As London’s William & Mary players practiced this week, he kept shouting something different: “Social distancing! Social distancing!”

London tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.

He is a 60-year-old Black man, and well aware that the virus often impacts minorities, and older minorities, to a greater extent. He knew the consequences of a positive test could be extreme, even deadly.

“You test positive and you look around at what’s going on in the world, what’s going on regionally, locally,” said London. “I’ve always been a glass-half-full guy, but at the same time, you start thinking about the tragedies that are happening.

“Your core is shaken initially. I see the devastation.”

He isolated at his residence for the better part of two weeks. London stayed in one room of his home. His wife and son kept away from him, and quarantined.

London did not experience any serious symptoms.