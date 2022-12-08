As CAA rep in FCS quarterfinals, W&M trying to return league to glory days

William & Mary is CAA Football’s last shot for a 2022 return to the way things used to be in the FCS.

The fifth-seeded Tribe, the league’s only representatives still active, visit fourth-seeded Montana State Friday night in the FCS quarterfinals.

“We’ve accomplished the goal of being conference champion and all of the other things that go along with the season, beating your rival (Richmond), those things,” said W&M coach Mike London, a Richmond alum. “But there’s more ... When you go this far, you want to go all the way.”

Four CAA teams won national titles – Delaware (2003), James Madison (2004), Richmond (2008) and Villanova (2009) – in the seven years from 2003-09. That CAA success sandwiched Appalachian State's back-to-back-to-back championships 2005-07.

Since those days, the FCS balance of power largely shifted west. James Madison’s 2016 title is the outlier. Otherwise, post-2009 championships were captured by North Dakota State (9), Eastern Washington, and Sam Houston State, which won one in the condensed spring season of 2020.

South Dakota State, Weber State, Montana State and Montana have also become highly successful FCS programs. That does not signal that the CAA has fallen behind, in the estimation of the league’s commissioner, Joe D’Antonio.

“Certainly there have been some FCS teams in the Midwest part of the country that have had an awful lot of success. I think that, just like with our programs, that success is built on things such as tradition, recruiting, great coaches, support from the administration, all the things that line up,” he said Wednesday.

“This is what I know. In the CAA, we have all of those things in every one of our programs. Now some years are going to be different than others in terms of how a team’s talent level stacks up, in terms of what injuries may occur ...

“We’re doing the same things they’re doing. We give a lot of credit to North Dakota State for the success they’ve had, but our programs are right there in terms of the factors that allow that success to occur. In any given year, there’s no reason why we also can’t be that successful.”

This is the first CAA season since 1993 without JMU, now part of the FBS and Sun Belt Conference. JMU won or shared six of the last seven CAA championships and consistently made FCS playoff drives.

This year, it’s W&M’s opportunity to shine, albeit in the cold darkness of Bozeman, Mont. The Tribe (11-1) are 6-0 on the road as they play at Montana State (11-1). Of the 16 games so far in the FCS playoffs, only one road team won: Gardner-Webb at Eastern Kentucky in the first round.

“You can’t let whatever the weather conditions are, or whoever’s sitting in the stands, you can’t let those things be impactful on your performance on the field,” said London, who led Richmond to its 2008 national championship.

A W&M win would match it against top-seeded South Dakota State or eighth-seeded Holy Cross next Friday or Saturday in the semifinals.

“That’s the beautiful thing about this time of year. You do get these cross-conference, cross-country matchups,” said Montana State coach Brent Vigen, whose team reached the championship game last season (38-10 loss to North Dakota State).

Unfamiliarity means “There’s certainly some allowing it to play out at the early stages of the game. I know that's part of it," Vigen said. "You can really assess what you see schematically. You can make your best judgment on what they are as individuals physically. And then you’ve got to go out and really still be more worried about what you do, and how you play.

“But there is certainly that element of kind of figuring some of that out as you go. William & Mary is a really good team. That’s apparent.”